Drake Had Beef With A YouTube Music Reviewer & Rated His Existence 1 Out Of 10
This somehow involves a vegan cookie recipe too...
Drake has started a social media spat, and this time it's with the self-proclaimed "internet's busiest music nerd," Anthony Fantano.
Just past midnight on September 16, Canadian rapper Drake posted an Instagram story of a direct message between him and the American YouTube reviewer, who also goes by "The Needle Drop."
In the message, he says "Your existence is a light 1. And the 1 is because you are alive," to Fantano.
The 6ix singer finished off the messages by saying "I'm feeling a light to decent 1 on your existence," after adding the one is also partly deserved because he "somehow wifed a black girl."
But what does this even mean and why did he post it?
Well, the "light 1" is a reference to Fantano's rating system. In his videos, Fantano gives albums a rating from one to ten with a quantifier of light, decent or strong.
So a "light 1" would be pretty bad, while a "strong 1" is really bad.
To further put things into context, Fantano gave Drake's 2021 release Certified Lover Boy a "light 3".
The reason Drake posted this odd exchange may have something to do with the fact that, on September 15, Fantano took to YouTube and shared a video titled "Drake Slid Into My DMs."
In the video, Fantano jokingly claimed that the 6ix God DMed him, but didn't send him any hate. Rather, he said that Drizzy himself warmly and sincerely sent him a recipe for vegan cookies, and provided falsified DMs to boot.
"I'm amazed to even be on that man's mind," said Fantano in the video, before facetiously thanking him for sending him the recipe.
This begs the question, did Drake post that screenshot to prove that he didn't send the music reviewer a cookie recipe?
That's what Fantano believes at least, explaining his theory about it on an Instagram Live. And on that same Insta Live is where Fantano really came for Drake and explained the whole thing from his perspective.
Suggested how he got the message from a Drake that was likely "in his feelings," Fantano described the initial message as a "bit of a diss."
"It was a salty little DM. It was quite sad and unfortunate," recounts Fantano.
"It made me think 'this is why he has ghostwriters,' because that is the quality of insult you get when that man is working solo dolo," he said.
"If I wanted a good insult in my inbox, he would have had to have paid somebody else to come in and do it." Ouch!
Later on, Fantano explains that the cookie recipe video was a way for him to acknowledge the DM, but also play a bit of a prank on Drake — which may have been what prompted Aubrey Graham to post the screenshot himself.
He also made TikToks about leaving Champagne Papi on read.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.