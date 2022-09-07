NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Alberta TikToker Looks Like Drake's Son & They 'Practically Screamed' At His Reaction

The resemblance is uncanny!

Calgary Staff Writer
Yemaya Azania-Merchant. Right: Drake and his son.

moon.cr33p | TikTok

A TikToker from Alberta went viral after showing how much they looked like Drake's son and apparently, even Drake found the comparison amusing.

In a video posted to TikTok, Edmonton teen Yemaya Azania-Merchant showed a photo of Drake with his son, Adonis Graham, before comparing it to themself and the resemblance is uncanny.

@moon.cr33p

Replying to @💸 next thing u know i’m going for millie bobby browns future daughter #drakesson #drakememe

Azania-Merchant told Narcity they were intrigued by a comment on one of their previous TikToks pointing out the similarity. After looking up Graham, they found a photo where they looked "so similar."

"The comparison was really funny to my whole family, so I thought I'd make a TikTok about it," they said.

The video, which was posted on August 24, blew up online, gaining an enormous 6.8 million views since then. One comment on the video even joked Drake "needs to explain himself."

Azania-Merchant told Narcity they'd gained almost 10,000 new TikTok followers on the back of it.

"It's impossible for me to even understand how many people that is," they added.

@moon.cr33p

Replying to @Keisi.Kat 🙏🙏 @lilyachty pls let him know

The video didn't only get attention from Drake's fans around the world, but even the likes of rapper Lil Yachty commented on the video.

Yahcty told Azania-Merchant that he had shown the video to Drake, who also laughed at the comparison.

"I was with my friend and sister when I saw Lil Yachty's comment and I got up practically screaming," they told Narcity.

Azania-Merchant said it was so weird to realize that celebrities you listen to were "briefly aware of your existence."

Since the video's popularity, Azania-Merchant even took a commenter's advice to jokingly ask Drake for child support.

But in all seriousness, filmmakers at least know now whom to audition for the role of Graham, if a film were to be ever made on Drake's life.

