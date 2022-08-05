6 TikToks That Show The Reality Of Hiking In Alberta & It's Not All Cute Photos
Take these as warnings!
Alberta might just be one of the most beautiful places on the planet and one of the best ways to experience it in all its glory is to head out into nature on a good hike.
But the thing with hiking is it can actually be pretty hard. It takes a lot of planning and even then, things can find a way of going wrong and these TikToks prove it.
There are a lot of reasons to love hiking, but these hilarious TikToks really capture the reality of hiking in Alberta.
The hike nearly always takes way longer than you thought
@lalaworldx
Lmao💀💀💀 #mountains #climbing #hike #hiking #fearofheights #tentridge #america #canada #fyp #foryoupage #foryou #fypシ #neardeathexperienence #expierence
So, you're planning out your weekend hiking adventure.
You pick a route with stunning scenery that isn't too long and you're ready to go. But sometimes, the route is way harder than you thought it was going to be and before you know it, you've spent almost an entire day stuck on the side of a mountain. Damn you, AllTrails!
Footwear can be make or break
For the love of god, wear hiking boots. Sure your runners might be perfect for walks around the city but when you're hiking and there's really rocky terrain or mud, hiking boots are the only way to go.
In winter you're going to need something even more sturdy or your downhill hike will turn into a slide like this poor person found out.
The trails get super busy
@nickadatu
September 25.Calgary Stampede in Larch Valley.We got to the parking lot at 5am and it was already FULL… plus cars were park way down the road. Park officer were turning cars away. It was a struggle to get in, it was an absolute disaster. It’s better to take a shuttle to make your trip smoother otherwise you’re gambling to get a parking spot. Looks likes it’s gonna be busy for the next few weeks until the park closes. #lakelouise #hikealberta #albertacanada #hiking #adventure #canada
The scenery in Alberta really is incredible but the problem is that everyone else thinks so too! On a sunny day, you can find yourself fighting your way through some of the busier trails. Forget about getting a nice candid photo surrounded by nature because there'll be at least a dozen other hikers in the frame too.
You'll be out of breath the whole time
@canadatravelswithsupriya
Definitely not a hike person! #hike #canada #fyp #jasper #banff #jaspernationalpark #explore #malignlake #hiking #notahiker #spiritisland
This one goes out to all the hiking newbies. It's really hard sometimes. There can be some pretty intense inclines and combined with the altitude, really gross heavy breathing is basically inevitable.
You'll probably question whether hiking is something you actually like
@livingwitharlo
if you haven’t had this thought while hiking before I won’t believe you. WE’VE ALL BEEN THERE #hikertrash #hiketok #hikealberta #hikingadventures
It can be long. The weather can be unpredictable. Everything hurts. The lack of bathrooms. The whole "might come across a bear on the way" thing. There are a lot of reasons to hate hiking.
Nearly everyone goes through a point on a hike where they question whether they actually like it and that's OK!
But you forget all of those complaints when you see the views
Despite everything, the views you get when you hike in Alberta are out of this world. Yes, you might resent it for a while but all that seems to fade away once you're gazing out over lakes and mountains. In fact, you'll probably start planning next week's adventure straight away.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.