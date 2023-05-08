Sum 41 Is Breaking Up After 27 Years & Fans Are Sharing All The Nostalgic Feels
"My teenage life wouldn’t be the same without you."
After 27 years of serving up pop punk music, Sum 41 is calling it quits.
On Monday, May 8, the Canadian band announced the news on their Instagram.
"Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives," they wrote. "We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. "
"It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first Sum 41 will be disbanding," they said.
As well as finishing their upcoming tour dates, Sum 41 will be releasing their final album at some point "along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate," the details of which will be announced in the future.
"For now, we look forward to seeing all of you skumf*ks on the road and are excited for what the future will bring for each of us," they said in conclusion. "Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41."
On social media, fans shared their memories of the band and just what the Canadian icons mean to them.
"My teenage life wouldn’t be the same without you," one person said in the comment section of the band's Instagram announcement. "I remember the first time I heard one of your song, it was 'In Too Deep' I was 10 but I loved it and I still love this song."
"Honestly I can remember being in my early teens listening to Sum 41 and feeling their lyrics deep in my core," a fan wrote on Twitter. "Genuinely bummed to see them call it a day, but thank you so much for all the incredible music."
"Damn, RIP to Sum 41. This record was a crazy huge part of my childhood, and is literally perfect front to back," another said of their album All Killer No Filler. "Truly lives up to its title."
The band, which consists of Deryck Whibley, Dave Brownsound, Tom Thacker, Cone McCaslin and Frank Zummo, has sold over 15 million records, has seven JUNO award nominations and two wins as well as a Grammy nomination.
Some of their biggest hits include "In Too Deep," "Fat Lip," and "Still Waiting."
