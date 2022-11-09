Fans Think Elliot Page & Mae Martin Are Dating & It's All Because Of A Hashtag
They even have matching tattoos!
Elliot Page and Mae Martin recently stepped out onto the red carpet together and it has fans wondering if the two are soft-launching a potential new relationship.
The two Canadians recently shared photos of themselves together at the annual LACMA gala and a hashtag on Martin's post has the people of the internet speculating.
"My King @elliotpage took me out," Martin wrote. "Thank you @gucci for the suit and @lacma for the stunning night. #t4t."
While calling Page their king is all kinds of cute and flirty, it's the #t4t that caught people's interest.
According to Translash, which is an organization that "tells trans stories to save trans lives," the hashtag "is a term for transgender people who are either exclusively attracted to other TGNC (transgender & gender non-conforming) people, and/or prioritize relationships with other TGNC people."
That being said, Page also posted pictures of the two together but had a much more neutral caption on his post.
"Thank you @gucci for having me and @hooraymae at @lacma’s Art+Film Gala," he captioned his post along with some snaps of the two looking very dapper in suits.
The two have posted about hanging out with each other in the past, like when The Umbrella Academy actor called Martin a "heartthrob."
"Chilling with this heartthrob @hooraymae," they wrote. "PS I just finished season 2 of FEEL GOOD on @netflix and if you haven’t watched yet it what are you doing?"
Around the same time, Martin shared that the pair got matching tattoos of coffee cups.
In an interview with Esquire where Page shared how "f*cked up" things were during Juno, he shared that he considers Martin to be a "dear friend."
So are the two dating? It's not clear, but either way, it looks like they're having loads of fun together!