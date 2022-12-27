Ryan Reynolds Got Nostalgic About Vancouver After Seeing These Stunning Photos Of The City
"I can't believe I got to grow up in this place." ❤️
Ryan Reynolds manages to pay some respect to his hometown on a regular basis, and he just got a little bit nostalgic after seeing some stunning photos of Vancouver landmarks.
A photographer, @camilaciasu, posted a picture of the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park in North Vancouver, all lit up with festive lights. The scene looks like it could be plucked out of a fairytale, and Reynolds gave it a well-deserved shout-out.
"I can't believe I got to grow up in this place," he wrote on his Instagram story, where he re-posted the photo and linked to the photographer's account.
The photo Reynolds reposted was a carousel, from the Vancity HUB Instagram account. The round-up of photos included views from all around the West Coast city, from the Vancouver Christmas Market to the SeaBus covered in snow.
Clearly seeing his hometown decked out in holiday decor, and lots of snow, got Reynolds feeling a little bit nostalgic. Looking at the scenic photos, it's hard not to be jealous of his childhood, and how he grew up surrounded by mountains and ocean.
Ryan Reynolds Instagram story.@vancityreynolds | Instagram
Right now the park is running the Canyon Lights event, until January 26. During the event, you can see the bridges and massive trees in the park glow with twinkling lights all around.
Just a short drive from Downtown Vancouver, the attraction is a go-to spot for people to hit up when they visit. Apparently, locals appreciate its beauty too — like Reynolds!