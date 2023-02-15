Simu Liu's Assistant Posted The 'Expectations vs. Reality' Of Her Job & LOL (VIDEO)
"You're welcome, boss!"
Simu Liu's assistant has a TikTok account and she regularly posts hilarious behind-the-scenes moments of the Shang-Chi actor and herself being silly.
Sabeen, who goes by @thehijabibounder on the social media platform, recently posted a video of what she thought it'd be like working for the Canadian celeb in comparison to what she actually does.
"What’s it like being an assistant to a super star, expectations vs reality… tbh it’s more like all of it!" she captioned the post.
For the "expectations" portion of the video, it starts with Sabeen and Liu walking through a hallway discussing business.
"Got a photo shoot tomorrow so make sure the stylist is over at 5 and the groomer is over at 6:30," Liu says as Sabeen agrees and makes notes on her clipboard.
"Oh and did you remember to send that package I told you to?" he asked, to which Sabeen replied, "Done and done."
For the "reality" portion of the TikTok, things go a little differently.
As Sabeen sits and writes notes, she's interrupted by Liu calling her name.
"Sabeen? Sabeen? Sabeen? Can I get coffee please?" Liu asks as she makes a face.
The camera then shows the Starbucks coffee sitting just a few feet away from Liu who is apparently too busy to get it as he's playing a game on his computer.
@thehijabibounder
What’s it like being an assistant to a super star, expectations vs reality… tbh it’s more like all of it! #funny #expectationvsreality #thehijabiassistant #simuliu #shangchi #shangchiandthelegendofthetenrings #mcu #marvel #hotcelebrities #celebrityassistant
As she brings the coffee over, Liu continues to call for her as he can't take his eyes off the game.
"Thank you," he says as she hands him the beverage.
"You're welcome, boss!" Sabeen responded.
While it was definitely just a cute little skit the two acted out for the 'Tok, Liu did post a comment in defence of himself.
"Look Sabeen I’m trying to get out of bronze here," he said of his dedication to his gaming.
Fair enough — at least he lets you make fun of him for social media, Sabeen!
