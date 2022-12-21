Simu Liu Shared His New Year's Resolution For 2023 & It's So Relatable
"I'm sure my team would love that."
Like many, Simu Liu is hoping to improve himself in 2023 and one of his goals is something many of us might need to adopt!
The Canadian celeb recently chatted with PEOPLE about his New Year's resolutions as well as those of his new girlfriend, Allison Hsu.
"Hers is to be a better texter," Liu told the publication.
For himself, as well as getting some more exercise in, the Marvel actor wants to be more mindful of being on his phone.
"Just try to limit screen time, not spend that much [time on my devices]," he explained. "I feel like we're always just mindlessly scrolling, and there's no more guilty person of that than me."
"So maybe if I can limit my screen time, I won't tweet as much," he said. "I'm sure my team would love that."
Given the stir he recently created when he tweeted about Hollywood "gatekeepers" Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese and the "white as hell" Golden Age of film, his team might indeed prefer if he keeps off the social media site!
Liu also dished about what he loves about his girlfriend, with whom he became Insta-official with earlier in December.
"She's a badass, she's a fighter, and she's very, very passionate about all things in life, her work, her job, and her other things," he shared. "And that's a language that I speak very well, and I am happy to see where it goes."
Liu will be meeting Hsu's family this Christmas season, something he admitted he's a little anxious about.
"Yeah, doing the whole family thing and meeting the parents thing, which no matter who you are and where you come from or anything like that, is a stressful time," he said.
Fingers crossed it's smooth sailing!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.