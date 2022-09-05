Simu Liu Got Real About Going To Therapy & Says Public Life Comes At A 'Massive Cost'
Simu Liu recently opened up about what the whirlwind has been like since Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings premiered, and it sounds like he's taking some time to take care of himself.
On Saturday, September 3, the Canadian celeb took to his Instagram to share some thoughts about life in the public eye.
"Exactly one year ago, this little movie came out and completely changed my life," Liu said of the Marvel blockbuster.
"It’s been nothing short of the absolute best ride… but after having some time to reflect I know that this life also comes at a massive cost."
He also said that he was "woefully unprepared" for what living life in the public gaze would be like.
"I felt like I was riding the hell out of the learning curve, crushing all my talk show appearances and interviews, but I was also neglecting to spend the necessary time to check in with myself and prioritize my mental health," Liu shared.
He said he's "barely had time to breathe" between publishing his memoir and shooting four movies.
"I was SO obsessed with the idea of taking up space and representing for my community that I worked nearly myself to exhaustion," the actor explained. "And while I am SO proud of my achievements and my work ethic, I know that moving forward something has to change."
"So today on the anniversary of the release of Shang-Chi I’m especially excited because I’m in therapy and prioritizing my health," he continued.
"I’m healing and well on my way to becoming something more than a superhero; I’m on my way to becoming a good and decent man."
That doesn't mean he's stepping back from acting — he says to "stay tuned" because he plans on making movies for "many years to come."
Over on Twitter, he shared a bit more about his excitement.
"About to start regular sessions with a therapist for the first time and quite honestly pretty incredible that I get to force someone to listen to my problems once a week and occasionally provide input??" he wrote.
He followed that up with some sage advice.
"You guys realize your life doesn't have to be on the verge of total collapse to be in therapy right? Like you can literally talk about whatever you want," he tweeted.
We hope it's helpful, Simu!
