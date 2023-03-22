I Fast For Ramadan Every Year & Here Are 8 Reasons Why It's Better Than Therapy
It's all about mind over matter.
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
The holy month of Ramadan is here, meaning it's time for Muslims all around the world to begin fasting.
Ramadan 2023 in Canada is set to begin on March 23 and end on April 20. Every year I fast Ramadan, and there are many reasons why I do it that go beyond just religious beliefs.
You may know of the benefits of intermittent fasting for example, which follows the same kind of restrictions, but Ramadan is a lot more intense.
For fasting Muslims, Ramadan is when people stop eating or drinking anything between sunrise and sunset every day for around a month. It is also a time to remember your prayers, read the Quran and find inner peace.
There are fundamental practices in Islam defined as the Five Pillars and are considered obligatory acts of worship for all Muslims.
Fasting is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, along with giving charity — another pillar that takes place during the holy month.
But, let me tell you, fasting for Ramadan is not easy and does not get any easier with time. It is a challenge, but a doable one.
So, here are 8 reasons I fast every year that go beyond my religious beliefs and are sort of better, and cheaper, than therapy.
Finding inner peace
Mira Nabulsi at the mosque.
When you're fasting, and way past the hangry phase, all you have is yourself to calm you down. So, naturally, practicing mindfulness and creating calm is your only way out.
Can you imagine how hard it is to get past the hangry phase and have to stay hangry for a few hours longer?
I don't know about you, but when I'm that hungry I literally become the Grinch. Ramadan helps me remember how to stay calm and create inner peace; it's a beautiful thing.
I am always around people
Part of Ramadan culture and traditions is breaking fast together once the sun sets, and it's one of the best things ever.
The table is always full of delicious goods, and you are surrounded by people you love who have just been fasting for a whole day too.
The amount of positive energy that fills the room is so humbling.
So much food makes me happy
Iftar spread during Ramadan.
I certainly do love food.
All I know is eating great food makes me happy, and during Ramadan, a lot of food is cooked with so much love it tastes 20 times better than it would've on any other given day.
Love is the main ingredient used because you can't taste if your dish needs more salt since the chef is probably fasting too. So, whoever is whipping up the meal is typically using their sense of smell to judge the quality of the food and there's something magical about that.
Willpower
Other than religious practices telling you not to eat between sunrise and sunset, there isn't actually anything else stopping you from having a sip of water or eating a piece of bread.
In other words, the willpower you gain during Ramadan makes you feel powerful and in control of your life, even in the simplest ways.
Feeling blessed
A beautiful sunset in Toronto.
Another reason Muslims fast is to remember those who don't have food or money, but who are living alongside the wealthy.
One of the practices done during Ramadan is giving to charity, which is a pillar in Islam.
Beyond just helping those in need, when people fast and are hungry they are constantly reminded that this is how many people in the world live, and can make you feel blessed to have water to drink and food to eat every day.
Changing up the routine
Are you exhausted from waking up and planning your entire day around meals? Well, during Ramadan, all you have to prepare for is where you're going for Iftar or what you're making for that one meal.
In other words, your whole day will suddenly feel like it needs to be filled up with different experiences, and it really does shake up your day-to-day life.
Exercising gets more challenging
Mira on a bike.
I picked up biking last year during Ramadan and it not only made me feel fitter but it was a lot of fun!
Exercising while fasting is not easy but I love doing it. The trick is to exercise an hour and a half before breaking your fast- That way, you work out for an hour, shower, change and then you can drink that glass of water you have been waiting for all day.
Many people I know do this, especially if you're looking to lose weight. Ramadan is one way to jump-start your weight loss journey, and honestly, why not?
Just be careful not to overdo it because you would be dehydrated at this point of the day and with no food in your system for over 12 hours. So maybe do a low-impact workout, like Pilates or Yoga, or ride a bike by the waterfront.
Saving money
For me, spending money on food is where most of my paycheque goes, and my credit card screams for help. During Ramadan, you only buy food for one meal. So imagine how much money you're saving.
Rather than spending over $100 on groceries that'll last you a week, $50 can do the same when fasting.