A Woman Laid In The Middle Of A Busy Miami Sidewalk & Called It 'Rejection Therapy'
She's not tired, she's just on a healing journey.
Healing journey's have become a big phenomenon on TikTok, whether it may be advice or just recording your daily routine. A woman in Florida raised the bar as she laid on a yoga mat in public and called it "rejection therapy".
A TikToker uploaded the video on October 9 and has received 1.3 million views and an outpouring of support for what this mysterious Miami local is showing the world.
The creator spotted her from across the street walking down a busy sidewalk in the heart of Brickell, and she was just sprawled out on a yoga mat in front of a restaurant with everyone walking around her.
"Can I ask you what you're doing here?" The person recording asked her.
"It's a rejection therapy," the woman said. She said the goal is to get wild looks from people on the street. "And after you do a good amount of these exercises, you're not afraid of like people judging you, rejecting you, or looking weird at you."
@bewithkers
first I thought she lost a battle or something but she has my respect!! #miami #brickell #onlyindade #motivation #girlssupportgirls #travel #loveyourself #fy #fyp #viral
She said she found out about the activity from a book called Not Nice: Stop People Pleasing, Staying Silent, & Feeling Guilty... And Start Speaking Up, Saying No, Asking Boldly, And Unapologetically Being Yourself by Dr. Aziz Gazipura.
In the book, he recommends doing uncomfortable things in order to get comfortable with the unknown. The participant had a timer to lay there for 10 minutes and revealed that it's been "awful" and she was "really scared".
While people on the street might have thought it was strange, viewers in the comment section were inspired and thought her courage was incredible.
"She’s so inspiring! 'I’m really scared' but still doing it," one user said. Others wrote how much they love her bravery and that they learned this type of exercise in school.
"This really works! we learn about this method in psych class :) basically exposure therapy lol," a person received over 21.3K likes on this message.
Though she wasn't identified, the woman on the mat stuck it out for the full ten minutes, as the TikToker saw that she was close to her timer being up before walking away.