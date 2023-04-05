An Italian In America Called Out Why Therapy Is More Popular In The US & It's So Accurate
He says it's a "consequence" of Americans foundational values.
An Italian man living in the U.S. posted a TikTok saying that Americans use mental health resources, like therapy, more than those overseas because they're lazy, they spend their money differently, and they want to get rich quickly. His followers think he's onto something.
The creator @jashiproject stitched his video in response to an American TikToker (@ciaoamberc) living in Italy who originally pointed out this observation.
"Our culture in the United States pretty much takes out everything that should be naturally happening in daily life [...] and offers it as a service, a package, a product, something that you can pay for," she said.
She then gave an example: "Our food is so toxic in the United States that in order to feel good, we have to take probiotics, prebiotics, minerals, vitamins, then we have to go to the gym and rigorously work out so we don't become inflamed and fat."
The Italian has his reasons from his own experience as to why this might be, and it's quite different from her point of view. He thinks it goes deeper than that.
"Laziness, lack of will to sacrifice, economics of the typical peasant — and we'll get to it in a bit — and lack of long-term vision," he said.
He continues that therapy is not so popular in Italy because they have friendships that last decades-long and run generations deep. He notes these people are like family, so even in their worst fights, they still make up and find a solution.
"Also, Italians will tell you like it is. We're not just going to sugar coat. So, there are no repressed feelings," one of his followers supported.
The creator noted that the American fast food culture is another issue when they can just go grocery shopping, cook healthy meals and save money.
"Honestly, getting groceries once a week is a great way to keep fresh food regularly and over spending," another user replied.
Last, the Italian says people in the U.S. don't prioritize their day and spend hours on their phones. He said Italians understand life is a marathon not a sprint, and everything takes time to be successful.
However, not everyone was happy with his points.
One Italian individual replied that she believes most Italians need therapy.
Another person commented: "Excuse me? Americans are not generally lazy. The arrogance here."
Though, she was shut down by many U.S. residents:
"As an American...lol yes we are."
"Came to say this."
"No, I absolutely believe it. The food makes you sick and fat."
The TikToker continues to share his experiences in America on his social account.