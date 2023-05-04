A TikTok Therapist Shared Why She's 'Good' At Her Job & Had To Follow Up With A Big Apology
She insisted it wasn’t a “flex.”
A therapist on TikTok is facing backlash after posting all the reasons she's "good" at her job, after critics suggested that her many reasons are actually "elitist" nonsense and red flags.
The TikToker, Jessa White, has since come out to defend herself and her credentials after people called her out for seemingly doing live therapy on the platform.
Her original controversial video, uploaded in late April, received a lot of heat as the reasons she felt she was successful at her job included things that her audience felt were "unrelatable."
She listed things like going for nature walks, meditating and practicing yoga. White continued that she does not eat processed sugar, drink alcohol or watch trash TV that is "numbing" or "distracting." She also included cover photos of reality shows like Too Hot To HandleandLove Is Blind.
@therapyjessa
I promise this isnt to flex. The nature of my work is SO heavy and people ask how i do it… so im explaining 🌅🤍 YOU CAN DO ALL OF THESE BTW 🤍🤍🤍 #therapy #mentalhealth #therapysessions
"If I saw my therapist made a TikTok saying any of these, I would immediately find a new therapist. WHEW, the red flags are everywhere," one person commented.
"If Gwyneth Paltrow was a therapist," read another.
Others agreed that these things do not make you a good therapist.
"Thank you for providing people with an example of why it's extremely important to vet your therapist before beginning therapy with them," another replied.
White eventually addressed the backlash in a second video and apologized for her previous behavior. She also explained her credentials as a therapist after people questioned her authority.
@therapyjessa
Self-reformation: the act or process of amending or improving one's character or habits. 1. The only reason im not taking the video down is because only the worst parts of it would remain in stitches. I am learning from all of you and im sorry i presented what “i do to stay healthy” as a therapist in a way that it definitely came off as- “youre not healthy” if you do other. Thats not true, my video was done in poor taste. 1. Licensure: I am proud to be an LMHCA this includes tracking your direct client hours. Meaning you keep track of every 1on1 client session and then you pay a supervisor to discuss your cases per week. As an LMHCA getting on insurance is tricky… I currently accept 4 major insurance plans but I can’t take some because of my associate level. I wrote out “associate” in my bio instead of “a” In January of 2021 i took my trauma course/ i learned it is a Certified Trauma Professonal, CTP not CCTP. I am updating this everywhere! Im looking at everything im doing and saying way more clearly. This is so important and im learning. 2. Lives - You have to be 18+ older to go LIVE on tiktok. And as soon as therapists started making videos about me calling it “live therapy” i reached out to my liability insurance, compliance team and had meetings with two separate lawyers. I was told it “obviously” was not therapy because i was online talking to people not doing -real therapy with clients- chatting/ discussing connecting but i totally understand how it came off and i stopped having guests months ago. Even though I haven’t had LIVE guests for the last couple months- I’m going to stay off LIVE for a while. I want to learn how to do LIVES before I come back on. I want you to all know I am answering to the Washington board for my live events; Im taking this very seriously. It’s my life and my career. Trust the process and allow me time to learn. I LOVE being a therapist and i love being an associate level where i talk with a supervisor every week. This is been intense but valuable. I am learning and im doing it all online in front of you all. I am going to make mistakes but i will show up and be accountable for them! #mentalhealth
"I own that it came off elitist and othering and marginalizing and I did not mean that at all...Next, is my license. I'm a Licensed Mental Health Counselor Associate," she said. Her TikTok profile now lists the same title, although her LinkedIn leaves out the word "associate."
She continues in the video to say that she has her own practice and also has a supervisor.
"For me, I work as a therapist owning my own private practice. I see my own clients every week, and then I meet with my own supervisor once a week to discuss my cases."
White further explains that she's consulted with lawyers to ensure the legalities of her content, including one live clip that seemingly got her in some trouble.
"Because of my title, it came off as 'live therapy,'" she said. She says she was reported to other industry professionals for that incident and has been more careful lately.
"I haven't brought a live guest on in months," she said. She says she's trying to be "better" about what she does online and is answering to her professional board about what comes next.
"I'm new and I'm flawed," she said.
The practicing counselor said she will not delete her initial video as proof to help show people that she is still learning, and it seems her audience has turned over a new leaf.
@therapyjessa
This is step one- POST AGAIN. DONT BE AFRAID TO COME BACK. What if people who come for “the drama” leave with a book that helps them understand themself? What if on an online-scale we can demonstrate accountability, forgiveness, growth and community restoration? What if people are learning from my mistakes? This is the first step- and i hope its the right one. I’m taking this experience as a massive learning lesson for myself behind the scenes. No it wasnt easy having hundreds of videos made with millions and millions of views. But it’s already caused the right changes to occur- i hope. #mentalhealth
Many self-proclaimed therapists commended her on her response and her constant accountability on where she went wrong and how to move forward.
"So amazing to see that you are responding and not reacting. Some people who are supposed to be therapists are actually being incredibly cruel," one person wrote.
"Jessa, thank you. I’m not a creator but a licensed therapist who’s been concerned and critical of your platform. You are handling this beautifully," another replied.
White continues to build her audience and is now trying to maintain transparency and authenticity among those that follow her.