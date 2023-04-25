A TikToker Spotted Marshall Shooting 'Love Is Blind: After The Altar' & He's With A New Woman
Marshall is taken, ladies!
The Love Is Blind reunion delivered plenty of drama from the Season 4 cast, and it looks like we'll be getting even more tea when Netflix eventually drops its After The Altar special, which was spotted shooting in Seattle in late April.
A TikToker filmed a few of the reality stars chatting together at Flatstick Pub in Seattle, where they were believed to be filming Love Is Blind: After The Altar. Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennyworth were seen on an apparent double date with Marshall Glaze and a new woman — and the famous gold cups were a dead giveaway that they're shooting for the series.
Glaze had a drama-filled storyline, given that he was broken up with before his wedding day. Viewers have been on the edges of their seats since his ex, Jackelina Bonds, confirmed she is dating their former co-star, Josh Demas.
After season 4 wrapped, Glaze mentioned on The Viall Filespodcast that he is off the market now, too, and it appears he brought his new bae to film.
In the video, you can see Tiffany Pennyworth and Brett Brown facing Glaze with a mystery woman's arm around his back. Later, they are all sitting at a table, where her face is more clearly shown as they exchange laughs with one another.
TikTok sleuths say the mystery woman is Dr. Chay Barnes, and they certainly found plenty of receipts to make their case.
Some TikTokers have shown photos of Barnes and Glaze out together. Marshall even tagged her in photo credits on his Instagram page back in August 2022, and he commented on some of her posts, as well.
In March, not too long ago, he commented on another one of her IG uploads as she recorded a school accomplishment, and he wasn't the only one. Tiffany Brown also replied with praise, so it seems the friend group is already familiar with her. Tiffany has also liked some of Barnes' past photos.
According to Barnes's Instagram, she is a Nurse Practitioner and Labor and Delivery RN. She got into UW’s Doctor of Nursing Practice program and has also been a travel nurse.
When she's not working, she seems to be exploring popular Seattle spots like the Space Needle and Pike Place.
Netflix Life reports that the After The Altar episode might not come out until July, so the public may not get to know her better until summer arrives.