Jackie Of 'Love Is Blind' Was Spotted At A Mariners Game & Her Date Was A Big Spoiler (VIDEO)
Consider the pot stirred! 😳
Love Is Blind star Jackelina "Jackie" Bonds dropped a major spoiler alert this weekend at the Mariners game in Seattle. She brought one of her cast mates as her date and the tea is piping hot.
In the most recent episodes on Netflix, Jackie faces emotional challenges and navigates a rough patch with her fiancé Marshall Glaze. The franchise left fans on a cliffhanger as the man she was torn between choosing, Josh Demas, showed up to a party and asked to talk to her one-on-one.
The coming attractions showed Bonds and Demas out to dinner and she had a bouquet of roses beside her. Like many couples on the series, there's a massive question mark around what Bonds will say at the altar, but Mariners' fanatics might have a clue.
Drum roll, please...She was spotted with Demas walking up to their seats and it was posted to TikTok.
While people were shocked to see the pair out together, those who commented on the video seem to be happy about this sighting, but mainly for her supposed ex-fiancé, Glaze.
"Marshall definitely deserved better, so I can live with this," one person wrote. Another asked if this meant he was single and added a smirk emoji.
One user responded that this said more about Jackie than anything else and she's seen what she needed to see.
"The reunion is going to be more wild than the whole show," a viewer replied.
Some people questioned if this broke an NDA because the season isn't over yet. Bonds uploaded to her Instagram story a selfie of her and a photo of the stadium with a geotag that she was at the game, but she never showed her date.
Demas has not published anything about the baseball game.
Bonds mentioned that fans were cheering for her and taking pictures with her stands and she is "forever grateful."
The next few episodes of season 4 drop on April 7 on Netflix.