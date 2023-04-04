You Can Have A 'Love Is Blind' Pods Experience In These US Cities Without Ever Being Cast
One cast member from season 3 might be behind the wall! 🤐
You can finally have your chance to hop in the pods to find love with no audition tape necessary! The Love Is Blind experiment is coming to three U.S. cities to promote the upcoming reunion, and you'll have the opportunity to find love behind the wall.
If you're in New York City, Nashville or Los Angeles, you not only have to get your notebooks ready and wear your heart on your sleeve, but some cities will even get a visit from season 3's most eligible bachelor, Cole Barnett.
Tonight, April 4, if you're in New York, you Union Square (862 Broadway) from 5-1 p.m. and find your perfect match.
On April 7, Nashville locals will take their turn to speed date at Ole Red (300 Broadway) between 1:30-4 p.m.
Music City singles will also be delighted to know Cole will be behind the wall for some lucky fans. He also will choose his favorite date of the night. However, you have to request to join.
You also can take your date to the next level and request to be a part of the watch party for the last round of episodes before the first-ever live reunion.
Next is Los Angeles with two different dates. On April 14, reunion day, you can head to the Tudum Theater (1350 Ivar Ave.) from 1-30-4 p.m.
Cole will also be in L.A. and you can watch the live reunion, too.
L.A. residents have a second opportunity for a shot at love on April 15 at The Brig (1525 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice, California) from 12-6 p.m. — whole six hours of dating, almost like the real show!
Who knows? Maybe you'll love the process and put in a real audition tape.