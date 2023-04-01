A 'Love Is Blind' Contestant Revealed If The Netflix Show Is Scripted & It May Surprise You
Every season of Love Is Blind is filled with drama and emotions and it may leave you wondering how much of it is real.
While the creators of the Netflix reality show have never revealed whether what you see at home is real or fake, a former Love Is Blind contestant did answer the question in a TikTok video.
Kelly Chase, who appeared in Season 1 of Love Is Blind, posted a TikTok in early January to answer what many people may want to know while they're watching the dating experiment.
"I know so many people think 'oh reality TV, it's so scripted,'" she acknowledged in her video. Chase also admitted to thinking the same thing when watching shows like The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise.
"I'm sure it is," she continued. "But we as cast members [of LIB] do not have any scripts at any point during filming. They don't like, hand you a sheet and are like, memorize lines. It's not like that at all."
She admitted that cast members may be "encouraged to talk about a particular topic," but outside of that she says the show is "not scripted."
Chase isn't the only one who has confirmed the show isn't scripted.
After Season 1 aired in 2020, the sibling of one of the contestants on the show, Mark Cuevas, addressed it in a reply to an Instagram comment.
According to Life & Style, a fan asked "how much of the show is scripted" on a post on Mark's page and Melissa Cuevas answered with, "none of it!"
So it looks like Chase is backing that up with her more recent video.
This isn't the first time former Love Is Blind contestant has spoken out about how the Netflix show works.
In a series of TikTok videos in 2022, Chase spilled the beans on a number of aspects of the show, including how dating in the pods works, why some couples appear to get engaged faster than the others and who gets to pick out the engagement rings.
Based on all the goodies she's given us so far, we hope Chase will continue to reveal behind-the-scenes info so we can learn more about how the show works.
Seasons 1-3 of Love Is Blind are on Netflix.
Episodes 1-8 of Season 4 are also available and new episodes will continue to drop on Fridays until the finale on April 14.