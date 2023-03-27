Micah & Irina Of 'Love Is Blind' Addressed Their 'Mean Girl' Vibes & It's About 'Coping'
"Sometimes the jokes didn't land."
Micah Lussier and Irina Solomonova have been dubbed the "mean girls" and "villains" of Love Is Blind Season 4 due to their antics and now other stars of the show are asking for compassion.
The two friends have been called out online for their actions towards other cast members and the two women are defending their behaviour.
During the pods stage of the show, viewers see Lussier and Solomonova gossiping about other women and laughing when another contestant is crying on the couch.
Then there's the time Solomonova notices Bliss Poureetezadi making Zack Goytowski cupcakes for his birthday and she doesn't seem pleased by the gesture.
There's also the moment Lussier sees Amber Wilder, who is also interested in Paul Peden, crying and asks Solomonova to listen in on her conversation.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lussier and Solomonova spoke about why they acted the way they did.
"For us, it was really helpful to have a little sense of normalcy," Lussier told EW and said their actions were simply a "coping mechanism" during that time.
"Being able to laugh and make light and make jokes and, well, maybe sometimes the jokes didn't land or maybe it didn't look the best, but we needed that in that moment to feel like a normal person. Because you're a part of this experience that is so beyond words. To be able to make a little bit of light out of such a hard thing was really helpful."
Lussier then said that she and Solomonova are in their mid-twenties and that they have to "grow up from our mistakes."
Solomonova also blamed the stress of the show and told the outlet everyone was "experiencing the whole show in a different way."
"Me and Micah's coping mechanism was laughing about it. And I honestly will say on the record, 100 percent, I did not intentionally ever want to hurt anyone. [Hearing] that I hurt people's feelings genuinely breaks my heart," she said.
The 26-year-old Seattle-area business owner also revealed that she is nervous about the backlash now that the show has aired.
"I do believe that I was myself. I maybe wasn't my best self throughout the whole entire show, and I just think I had to do what was best for me, and I will stand by that," she noted.
"But yeah, I guess I don't exactly know what scenes they're going to show, or maybe there'll be a mirror shoved in my face in the sense of I didn't realize I hurt this person or what I've done."
The two women have been receiving a lot of criticism online after the first batch of episodes were released on Netflix. It's been so intense that other cast members have been asking for compassion.
In her Instagram stories, Lussier shared a photo along with a caption, "despite all the lovely wishes, I am indeed still alive."
Her fiancé on the show reshared that snapshot and thanked fans for support but also addressed hateful messages that he called "entirely inappropriate."
"We are real people, doing the best that we can just like you, and we are not always perfect but we learn from these moments and move forward to be better in the future," his message continued.
"If you feel the urge to say something like this please take a minute to reflect on what you are doing(...) please try to remove the cruelty and malice in your heart before you speak."
Screenshot of Paul Peden's Instagram story.paulpeden | Instagram
Goytowski also shared the same screenshot in his stories and asked for people to send "encouragement to the cast."
Goytowski replied to a lot of Instagram comments over the weekend, including ones calling out Solomonova for her behaviour towards him.
The criminal defence attorney said he has forgiven Solomonova for what happened and that he knows she's dealing with "amplified backlash from it."
He also said he would take "grace over retribution any day."
Screenshot of Zack Goytowski's Instagram story.zackgoytowski | Instagram
Episodes 1-5 of Love Is Blind Season 4 are available on Netflix.
Episodes 6-8 will be released on March 31.
