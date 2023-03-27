Irina Explained Her 'Love Is Blind' Split From Zack & Why 'Gut' Feelings Are So Important
"I don't think we were meant to be."
The break-up between one couple on Love Is Blindcame early this season and now one of the people involved is addressing what happened.
Irina Solomonova and Zack Goytowski fell for one another in Season 4 of the Netflix show and got engaged, but things took a turn when they finally got to see each other for the first time.
The couple connected in the pods where they discussed family, and Goytowski shared details about his childhood.
In the end, he chose Solomonova over Bliss Poureetezadi because he said he felt like he could trust Solomonova.
The Seattle-area business owner says she had a great time meeting and talking to Goytowski in the pods.
"He's a really good person," she said Narcity. "I think that seeing him, I knew there was gonna be some trouble just because I've talked to him for hours and I'm seeing him there's going to be a lot to connect."
When they had their big reveal, things seemed a bit off and that spark that formed in the pods dwindled. Solomonova even described Goytowski as a "cartoon character" in the moments after the reveal.
"Initially, I just had this like gut feeling that it just wasn't right. It didn't feel right," she said.
"It wasn't anything about how he looked and it wasn't anything about his character per se, maybe some mannerisms, things or the singing. It's not [like] there was anything wrong with him. It was just the sense he wasn't the one for me."
In episode 5, the couple decides to go their separate ways after a tough time during what was supposed to be a romantic getaway in Mexico.
Solomonova suggested they sit separately on the plane ride home and Goytowski said it was just better to end it.
Goytowski also suggested Solomonova didn't try hard enough to make it work and it was "horrible" sleeping in the same bed with her in Mexico.
Solomonova says "I did try. I felt so closed inside (...) it felt like hard to do that. I had to stay true to who I am as a person. I don't think we were meant to be and we had to go our separate ways."
Zack Goytowski and Irina Solomonova in Season 4 of 'Love Is Blind.'Courtesy of Netflix.
In that episode, Goytowski suggests having regrets about choosing Solomonova over Poureetezadi.
"It does suck because I came here looking for a wife. There are two women I could've seen myself with and I chose the one that at the time I felt in my gut and it didn't work out," Goytowski said during the episode.
"Maybe I made the wrong choice."
Goytowski and Solomonova then have a heart-to-heart in the bathroom where Goytowski admits he was going to leave the relationship sooner but he felt bad doing that and Solomonova replies that she was thinking of leaving him when she saw him.
The criminal defence attorney also shares that he had been thinking of Poureetezadi the entire time.
The episode ends on a cliffhanger with Goytowski and Poureetezadi meeting in person and him telling her that he made a mistake.
We'll have to wait until March 31 to see what happens next.
As for Solomonova, she admitted in the show to having feelings for Paul Peden, who is the fiancé of her close friend, Micah Lussier.
Solomonova told Narcity that her Peden comments were taken out of context and she realized what she felt for Peden is what she was missing with Goytowski.
"I did not want to pursue anything with Paul. I just want to make that like very clear," she said.
"It just made me realize what I want in my next relationship. I want to have that instant connection with somebody."
Episodes 1-5 of Love Is Blind are available now on Netflix, with new episodes dropping on Fridays until the finale on April 14.
- Micah Of 'Love Is Blind' Explained The Pool Scene With Kwame & She's Just 'Flirty' ›
- Jackie Of 'Love Is Blind' Has Never Been In A Relationship & TV Dating Is A Bold Move ›
- Tiffany Of 'Love Is Blind' Admits She Fell Asleep During A Date & Her Reason Is So Relatable ›
- These Are The Main 'Love Is Blind' Couples To Watch Out For In Season 4 Of The Netflix Show ›