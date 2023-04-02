Zack Tried A New Move On 'Love Is Blind' & Bliss Explained The 'Heartbreaking' Part Of It
"As she walked through the door, I just knew."
Love Is Blind fans may have been left a bit surprised to see Zack Goytowski and Irina Solomonova end their relationship early in the new season, but perhaps it wasn't surprising to see him meet up with another connection from the pods.
Viewers were left with a cliffhanger at the end of Episode 5 of Love Is Blind and we're finally getting to see what happened next when Goytowski met up with Bliss Poureetezadi for the first time since the pods.
Goytowski formed a connection with Poureetezadi and Irina Solomonova in the early part of Season 4 and proceeded to get engaged to Solomonova.
However, their relationship went south and the two realized they weren't meant to be during their trip to Mexico.
After that relationship ended, Goytowski met up with Poureetezadi and they proceeded to have a relationship.
While at first Poureetezadi does seem hesitant to move forward with Goytowski after what happened, the two end up engaged.
Poureetezadi expressed her surprise when it happened and laughingly said, "who proposes to someone twice in a month?"
"I really thought you might say no," he replied.
Zack Goytowski proposing to Bliss Poureetezadi on 'Love Is Blind' Season 4. Courtesy of Netflix
Narcity spoke with Goytowski before the show premiered and he said the second proposal wasn't planned when he got back from Mexico.
"Honestly, I wasn't ready initially, when I got back [from Mexico]," he said. "When I got back home, I was pretty messed up really."
The criminal defence attorney says seeing Poureetezadi in person played a big role in his decision to propose.
"The meeting with Bliss was just supposed to be kind of a small meetup, but as soon as she walked through the door, I just knew, I mean, there was chemistry, there were sparks," he said.
"I knew that I was ready to propose to her in the pods and I needed a little bit more time, but not much, you know, I think it was about a week from when we met to [when] I proposed. So it didn't take a lot."
Although she did say yes to his proposal, Poureetezadi does admit it was tough to watch the show a year after it was filmed and to see Goytowski go to Mexico with Solomonova on their post-engagement trip.
"Even though Zack and I had ended things in the pods, I still believe he's such a good person and seeing it just was really heartbreaking and it made me feel really bad for him," she told Entertainment Weekly.
"No matter what, people don't deserve to be treated so poorly. I think it just spoke to maybe even some potential insecurities on her side or just lack of acceptance of herself that maybe she can't accept other people. That wasn't easy for me to see him being treated that way."
Poureetezadi also told PEOPLE that she knew she was meant to be with Goytowski and therefore was not afraid to give him a second chance.
"I felt in my heart that I knew that this was my person," she said.
"I felt like I knew he was making a mistake [with Irina]. I felt like he knew that he was making a mistake. I wasn't going to tell that to him and try to convince him. He needed to come to that on his own."
It looks like LIB fans are excited to see the couple back together.
One TikToker shared a clip of the two of them dancing in the kitchen and many people responded saying that they loved that scene in particular and some even said it made them cry.
@mask_dancer_bt#loveisblindseason4#loveisblindzack#loveisblindbliss#loveisblindzackandbliss♬ original sound - Maskdancer🥷
In Episode 8, Poureetezadi and Goytowski have a serious talk when she reveals her feelings about being the "second choice" to Solomonova, to which he reassures her she is not.
Netflix also teased more serious conversations between the two in the episodes ahead, so we'll have to wait and see what is in store for the newly engaged couple!
The first eight episodes of Love Is Blind Season 4 are available on Netflix, with more dropping on Fridays until the finale on April 14.