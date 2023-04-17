Zack Blasted Irina At The 'Love Is Blind' Reunion & She 'Went On The Show To Get Famous'
"You only see 10% of it on the camera."
The Love Is Blind reunion is always a place for cast members to clear certain things up that happened on the show, and Sunday's reunion included a long-awaited showdown between one former couple.
Zack Goytowski got to speak to his former fiancée, Irina Solomonova, about their failed relationship during the reunion special, and the criminal defense lawyer did not hold back.
"You did a lot of things that hurt a lot of people, including me, and I mean, you only see 10 percent of it on the camera. There was so much stuff that happened that was just unbelievable," he said.
"If we're real, you went on this show to get famous. But look, I forgive you. I genuinely, 100 percent forgive you, Irina."
Host Vanessa Lachey also asked Solomonova what it was like to see herself in the show, after the cameras captured footage of her bullying other contestants and laughing at their tears.
Solomonova appeared to choke up at the question and said "I need a minute," although many on TikTok were not buying it.
Since the show dropped on Netflix, Solomonova has been dubbed a "mean girl" for her behavior towards Goytowski and other contestants on the show.
Goytowski addressed that online hate during the reunion.
"There's so many people that want to attack the people, the cast on this show. You have no idea, like, everybody who made a mistake on this show, it has been punishment enough for the entire world to see them at their worst."
Goytowski wasn't the only one who called Solomonova out for her actions.
His wife, Poureetezadi, also addressed how poorly Solomonova treated Goytowski during their time together.
"I was super disappointed, and I just really hope that you grow from this," she said as reported by Entertainment Tonight.
"It's sad to see someone so wonderful be treated so poorly."
She also revealed that Solomonova sent her a DM after she returned home from Mexico.
"You did tell me when you landed in Mexico that [I] dodged a bullet," Poureetezadi noted.
According to People, Solomonova apologized to the live audience for her actions during Sunday's reunion.
"I know that's not the person that I want to be and that I'm not," Irina said and noted that her mental health issues were in part to blame.
Goytowski made strong connections with Solomonova and Poureetezadi during the pods but ended up getting engaged to Solomonova.
However, their relationship took a turn after they got to see each other for the first time and Solomonova compared her fiancé to a cartoon character and told him he wasn't blinking enough.
The newly engaged couple continued to struggle during their trip to Mexico and eventually ended their relationship before heading home.
Once he was back in Seattle, Goytowski met with Poureetezadi and the two started dating, before getting engaged shortly after.
During the finale, the pair got married and had a special moment dancing to the song "I Hope You Dance," which they had discussed during one of their dates in the pods.
At the reunion, Poureetezadi said she's basically ready to have babies with Goytowski and also shared that her dad has come around to their relationship; so much so, that he's paying for their honeymoon to Panama, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.
Season 4 of Love Is Blind is available on Netflix.
