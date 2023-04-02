Irina Of 'Love Is Blind' Just Publicly Apologized & Says She 'Mistreated' Her Co-Stars
She called her behaviour "very immature and naive."
Irina Solomonova from Season 4 of Love Is Blind has publicly apologized for her behaviour on the Netflix show.
Solomonova and Micah Lussier were called out by a lot of Love Is Blind fans and dubbed the "mean girls" after the two of them were seen laughing and occasionally bullying other women on the show.
On Sunday, Solomonova posted a video on Instagram, acknowledging that she "mistreated" other contestants and also said sorry to the viewers.
The Seattle-area business owner first said sorry for the video being delayed and said she wanted to "take some time to process everything that has been going on this past week" and get her "thoughts together" before responding.
"The first thing I want to say is that I have privately apologized to the people that I have hurt and mistreated," she said in the clip.
"Second of all, I wanted to say I'm so so sorry for the people that watched the show, that felt frustrated, angry, hurt by the way that I was mistreating people on the show it was very immature and naive of me in a lot of those situations."
Solomonova then named a few contestants, including Zack, Bliss, Amber, Jackie, and Micah for the way she treated them.
"Truly I want to add value to people and I want to make people feel seen and who I was on the show was the complete exact opposite of that person," she continued.
"I feel like being on the show was like getting a mirror put in front of your face in the sense of seeing yourself from a different perspective."
The reality star said she's "still processing" and going through things that happened.
"I know that none of those things were okay," she said.
"Even Zack like he was so vulnerable with me, and I so mistreated him and shut him out. And I hope that one day I get to share my experience and what's kind of going on with me emotionally during that experience."
Many people were quick to respond in the comments under Solomonova's video.
Rae Williams who starred in Season 1 of the Netflix show The Ultimatum, called out viewers who said mean things to Solomonova on her social media.
"Everyone calling her a bully… then bullying her in the comments… you can have your opinions without being so negative… choose kindness," Williams said.
While some people noted they were sticking with their first impression of Solomonova and were "unconvinced" by her apology, many others said they appreciated that she was speaking out.
"Good for you for wanting to grow and mature as a person," one person wrote.
"This took so much strength and courage .. I think it’s absolutely incredible of you Irina to take such accountability.. and to voice a public apology," another person commented.
"We all make mistakes unfortunately yours were on camera where everyone could see it! Just learn from your mistakes and don't make the same ones!" another comment reads.
It's unclear if Solomonova's co-stars have seen the video as they haven't commented on it as of Sunday evening.
Shayne Jansen of Season 1 of Love Is Blind did comment on a former post of Solomonova's on Friday calling out people's "disgusting" comments to the reality star since the show premiered.
Throughout the first five episodes of the Netflix show, Solomonova and Lussier were shown laughing at other women who were crying. Solomonova could even be seen sneaking up on a crying contestant to listen in on her conversation while laughing and smirking back at Lussier.
The business owner was also shown making jabs at fellow contestant Bliss Poureetezadi in the pods as the two of them competed for a proposal from contestant Zack Goytowski.
Solomonova got engaged to Goytowski on the show, but their relationship took a turn once they got to see each other face-to-face for the first time.
The reality star even told her new fiancé he looked like a cartoon character shortly after the reveal.
They both agreed to end their engagement and go their separate ways before heading home from Mexico.
Lussier has also apologized for her behaviour on the show. In a statement last week, Lussier said she showed an "emotional immaturity" and hoped to grow from it.
The first eight episodes of Love Is Blind Season 4 are available on Netflix.