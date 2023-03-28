Micah From 'Love Is Blind' Just Apologized To Everyone & Blamed Her 'Emotional Immaturity'
She's heard the "mean girls" comments.
Micah Lussier from Season 4 of Love Is Blind is publicly apologizing for her behaviour on the Netflix show, in which she can be seen mocking other contestants and meddling in relationships.
Lussier and her co-star Irina Solomonova have been dubbed the "mean girls" of the show after the new season dropped last Friday, and now Lussier is saying sorry for how she acted towards others in the first batch of episodes.
On Tuesday, the reality star issued a statement via her Instagram stories saying she has apologized privately "to the people that were hurt on the show by my hands."
She then shared a public apology to viewers.
"An emotional immaturity was shown and I will grow from it," the note said.
"To the viewers I've hurt. I'm sorry I've triggered so many of you with my behavior. Seeing that person on the screen would make me feel the same anger."
She also acknowledged that her comments have been turned off and she says she will turn them back on "in time."
"I am doing my best to protect my mental health (deserved or not). It has always been something I've struggled with," she explained before promising to do "better in the future."
A screenshot of Micah Lussier's Instagram story on March 28, 2023.@micah.lussier | Instagram
Lussier and Solomonova have faced a lot of backlash online for their actions toward other cast members.
The actions include snooping on conversations and laughing as other women cried during the pods stage of the show.
The duo spoke out about their actions in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, although they hadn't been given a chance to watch the series beforehand.
During that interview, the two women called their actions a "coping mechanism" as they tried to have some "normalcy" during filming.
Solomonova has also been facing a lot of criticism and some fans have been going after her Seattle-area business.
Solomonova had not commented on the backlash as of Tuesday afternoon. However, she has turned off the comments on both her personal and business Instagram accounts.
Both women got engaged in the first batch of episodes of Love Is Blind Season 4.
While Lussier formed a strong connection with Paul Peden and Kwame Appiah, she ended up getting engaged to Peden after the first few episodes.
Solomonova got engaged to criminal defence attorney Zack Goytowski, but their relationship went downhill after they saw each other face-to-face for the first time. They decided to call it quits during their trip to Mexico.
You can now watch episodes 1-5 of Season 4 of Love Is Blind on Netflix. Episodes 6-8 will drop on March 31.