Micah From 'Love Is Blind' Broke Down Over Her Actions & Here Are The Scenes She Regrets Most
"I couldn't hold it in anymore."
Love Is Blind star Micah Lussier broke down in tears when discussing how she felt watching certain scenes of hers on the Netflix show.
The season 4 contestant admitted to Entertainment Tonight that seeing the scenes filmed in the pods and with Kwame Appiah was "embarrassing" and made her apologize to cast members.
"I was more worried about myself than anyone else. It was hard to watch," she said through tears.
Lussier has been blasted by fans since the show premiered for her "mean girl" behaviour towards certain contestants on the show and her flirtatious behaviour towards Appiah.
During the interview, the 27-year-old marketing manager walked through the scenes where Jackie Bonds was crying and then after Paul Peden broke up with Amber Wilder to be with her.
"I wish I was more supportive of other people's journeys even if it crossed over with mine," she said.
The reality star also addressed the pool scene in Mexico during which she had a long conversation with Appiah as their fiancées, Paul Peden and Chelsea Griffin, were nearby.
"When things were happening, I definitely had conversations with Chelsea. The disrespect shown at the pool party is embarrassing," she told ET.
"Obviously we were all drinking, but it doesn't erase the fact that it was inappropriate. I think it was disrespectful to her and to Paul, so I apologized to her then."
That isn't the only scene with Appiah that Lussier reflected on. There was also the second conversation they had at Griffin's birthday party, which she says caught her "off guard."
"Watching it, kind of gave me discomfort," she noted. "I immediately felt for Chelsea and felt for Paul... I was like, 'Oh my god, you're not going to like this. I don't like it.'"
The reality star explained to ET that she was "caught up" in her own story throughout the process and her behaviour wasn't "meant to be mean."
"I was trying to get this happy ending, and I think I was more interested in what was going on with me than with anyone else," she said and added that she has grown since the show filmed a year ago.
This isn't the first time Lussier has commented on her actions during the dating experiment.
In March, the reality star issued a public apology online saying she showed an "emotional immaturity."
She has since poked fun at her behaviour and the backlash she's been getting in several TikTok videos.
Lussier did also get emotional during an interview with E! News, where she once again addressed how she's felt since the show aired.
She also made a TikTok video after the E! News interview came out and addressed "crying through the entire interview."
"Listen.. it was the first time I was able to talk about everything and I couldn't hold it in anymore. More to come at the reunion hopefully less of a mess," she captioned the clip.
listen.. it was the first time i was able to talk about everything and i couldnt hold it in anymore 👀😅 more to come at the reunion hopefully less of a mess🤞🏼
As for her relationship with Peden, their future is still unknown at this point.
The two got engaged in the pods and in the show they were preparing for their wedding day at the end of the latest batch of episodes.
Fans will finally see if they do end up getting married during the finale episode which airs on Friday, April 14.
Then the reunion will reveal what the cast has been up to and which couples (if any) are still together since the show wrapped up filming.
The Season 4 reunion special will stream live on Netflix on Sunday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET.
