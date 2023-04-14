Micah Turned The Tables On Paul In The 'Love Is Blind' Finale & Here's Why She Did It
Were you surprised by what Micah said at the altar?
Love Is Blind's Micah Lussier is explaining the reasoning behind her decision at the altar during her wedding to Paul Peden.
In the finale which dropped on Friday, Lussier is preparing for her big moment to walk down the aisle and when it comes time for her to say "I do," she switches it up at the last minute to give Peden the chance to go first.
Lussier told PEOPLE there was a reason for that.
"I think as a viewer, it might seem like I was afraid of saying yes and him saying no. It was actually quite the opposite," she said.
"I felt like if I said yes, he might feel like he had to and like he was backed in a corner. And I wanted him to answer for him."
In the lead-up to final moment up on the altar, Peden is shown struggling with his final decision.
As for Lussier, she appeared very happy as she was getting ready and told her parents and friends "it feels right."
However, she also told her bridesmaids that she wanted to know Peden is going to say "yes" because he wants to and not because he's "scared" of losing her.
At the altar the couple shared loving vows, but when it came down to the "I dos" Lussier had a surprising twist.
"I think that in this moment the best thing I can do for us is to give you the opportunity to answer first," she said after a long pause.
After Peden proceeded to say he couldn't marry Lussier, she replied that she expected that answer.
"I never felt safe and I think that this, this moment just kind of shows that that's validated," she said through tears.
Looking back on that moment, Lussier explained to PEOPLE that she feared Peden would've said "yes" because he "felt like he had to" had she been the one to answer first.
"Or he didn't want to embarrass me, or 'Okay, well, maybe if she thinks so, maybe I do too,'" she continued.
"But the reality is is you have to know and you have to know in your heart to make that commitment to someone. And he did know and it was to say no."
In an interview with US Weekly, Lussier said there is no way of knowing if her and Peden would've made their marriage work had he said yes.
However, she said she's not angry about his decision and that "there's a reason for everything."
Peden also spoke with the outlet and said he was "super torn up" until that final moment.
"I don’t regret it. It was the right call, I think, at the time, and it was a realization that while we did love who we were in that moment, there’s a lot more to marrying someone than just that," he said.
Since the finale episode dropped on Friday, Lussier shared a short statement on Instagram.
"Listen, I’ve taken care of myself my entire life. I’ll be ok," she wrote.
Many people flooded the comments of the post to share their thoughts and some accused Lussier of pulling that move at the altar so that she didn't have to be the "bad guy."
One person called it "manipulative and calculated" to make Peden go first.
Lussier responded to that remark to acknowledge that there was a reason for it, and more will be revealed at the reunion on April 16.
Micah Lussier responding to some of the comments she received on an Instagram post. @micah.lussier | Instagram
This isn't the first time Lussier has faced criticism this season.
She was dubbed a "mean girl" along with Irina Solomonova for their actions towards other contestants on the show.
Along with a public apology, Lussier told Entertainment Tonight that she regrets some of her behaviour and was "embarrassed" to see it play out on the screen.
Kinetic CEO and Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen addressed the twist between the couple at the altar when speaking to Variety.
Coelen shared that producers typically decide who gets to go first at the altar, but that's about it.
"The choice that they make at the altar is for the rest of their life, either way. We don’t want to influence their decision at all," he said.
As for her and Peden, it's unclear where they stand now after their wedding day.
They will get to confront each other face-to-face at the reunion so you won't want to miss it.
The Love Is Blind reunion will stream live on Netflix starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 16.
