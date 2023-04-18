Netflix Cut These 'Love Is Blind' Engagements From Season 4 & We Missed So Much Josh Drama
There are a lot of hard feelings!
Season 4 of Love Is Blind may have shown five couples get engaged on the show, but it looks like there were three other engagements fans didn't get to see.
While this isn't the first time this has happened, fans are now learning which three couples didn't get to show their love story onscreen and it looks like not all of them are on the greatest terms.
Several of the contestants have published statements online sharing who they were engaged to and what happened.
Here's what we know about the other engaged couples that happened off-screen during Love Is Blind Season 4.
Josh Demas and Monica Rodriguez
Josh Demas from Season 4 of 'Love Is Blind.' Right: Monica Rodriguez on Season 4 of 'Love Is Blind.'Courtesy of Netflix.
Not too much is know about this alleged former couple.
In an Instagram post on Monday, Season 4 LIB contestant Monica Rodriguez, 31, shared that she got engaged in the pods during the show's fourth season and that it ended shortly afterwards.
"As my relationships began to develop, I thought I had found somebody who finally saw me and accepted me for me. I accepted his proposal and we were onto the reveal," she wrote alongside a photo of her engagement ring.
"During the reveal, reality set in and my heart and mind were torn. I wasn’t sure if I had made the right decision or picked the right person."
While she hasn't revealed who she was engaged to, a TikToker claims Rodriguez's ex-fiancée is Josh Demas, who is currently dating Jackie Bonds.
While neither of them has confirmed or denied it, Rodriguez noted on her Insta stories that she has seen the video and will address it "at a later time."
Josh "JP" Schultz and Ava Van Jenson
Josh "JP" Schultz from Season 4 of 'Love Is Blind.' Right: Ava Van Jenson from 'Love Is Blind'Courtesy of Netflix.
According to the Netflix-run site Tudum, both Josh "JP" Schultz, 30, and Ava Van Jenson, 32, were once a couple.
The site says Schultz initially had connections with Chelsea Griffin and Micah Lussier, but once those ended his connection with Jenson grew.
The two got engaged in the pods, but their relationship ended quickly afterwards.
Jenson told Netflix Tudum, it all went downhill before they even went home.
“I saw him at the airport and he was a completely different person,” she explained.
“As we were boarding the plane, I felt my phone vibrate and it pinged a bit and I looked down and he sent me a text basically ending the engagement.”
Jenson released a statement on social media over the weekend further explaining her experience wasn't what she hoped it would be.
"I came to this experiment with an open heart and open mind looking for true love. Unfortunately I was met with fraud. Deceit. Lies. Bullying. Many of which happened after the filming," she wrote.
In his own statement on TikTok and Instagram, Schultz admitted that he isn't proud of how he handled the situation with the text messages to Jenson and explained why he did it.
"I did not want her sitting on the plane calling and texting her family that we were still engaged when I knew, inside, I needed some time," he wrote.
"I'm far from perfect, I've put a lot of work into me and I'm still growing every day."
He also didn't exactly agree with Jenson's version of events.
Jimmy Forde and Wendi Kong
Jimmy Forde from Season 4 of 'Love Is Blind.' Right: Wendi Kong from Season 4 of 'Love Is Blind.'Courtesy of Netflix.
The third Love Is Blind engagement that wasn't shown was between Jimmy Forde, 29, and Wendi Kong, 28.
Forde and Kong told Netflix Tudum they got engaged after forming a strong connection in the pods.
When they weren't chosen to go to Mexico, the couple went back to Seattle and dated for three months before breaking up.
Kong told the publication that spending time outside of the show “revealed to me aspects I didn’t need to know I needed in a partner.”
Forde released a statement on Instagram over the weekend addressing his relationship to Kong and wished her all the best in her future relationships.
"Although it wasn’t shown, Wendi and I got engaged on the show. I gave it my best shot, but our relationship didn’t work out, and that’s okay!" he wrote.
"AWEHHH 🥹🥹🥹🥹 love this ♥️," Kong replied in the comments.
This isn't the first time Love Is Blind has had more engagements than what was shown.
Show creator Chris Coelen told PEOPLE that producers may choose to "follow some people for some part of the process and then not tell their story" and that it depends on the circumstances.
"I think really what it comes down to is how people get there in the first place," he added.
"We're looking to tell the most genuine, most authentic stories that we can and that's really the criteria by which we judge what stories we're going to follow, and the stories we're going to then tell on the program."
As for Season 4, out of the five engagements that fans did get to see, three ended with marriages: Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell; Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin; and Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski.
During Sunday's reunion, it was revealed that all three couples are still happily married a year after the show wrapped up filming.
Season 4 of Love Is Blind is available on Netflix.
The show is also currently casting in three U.S. cities for its future seasons.
