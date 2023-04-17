Jackie Of 'Love Is Blind' Revealed Her Status With Josh & Marshall Felt 'Slighted'
Jackie and Marshall never came face-to-face. 👀
The Love Is Blind Season 4 reunion gave fans an opportunity to learn where the contestants stand in terms of their relationships and that includes two cast members who weren't at the actual event.
Jackie Bonds and Josh Demas skipped the live reunion event on Sunday, but fans did still get an update from the two of them regarding their relationship status. While the pair didn't make it, Bonds' former fiancé from the show, Marshall Glaze, was at the reunion and he said he felt "slighted" that Demas and Bonds weren't there.
During a pre-taped interview with Vanessa Lachey, Bonds and Demas revealed that they are dating and live together. They're also parents to a couple of pets.
"We're taking our time with everything," Demas said.
"Life comes at you fast and we don't want to rush anything. I think sometimes, you can rush love. We live together now. We got a dog. We got a fish. I'm a girl dad!"
Bonds formed a strong connection with Demas and Glaze in the pods and ended up getting engaged to Glaze.
However, their connection went through some rough patches, especially during a big fight when Bonds told Glaze to "boss up" and be more "aggressive."
The Netflix show then made it look like Bonds cheated on Glaze when she met for coffee with Demas when she was supposed to be at her wedding dress fitting.
It also looked like Bonds broke off her engagement to Glaze after that coffee date.
"I broke up with Marshall before I saw Josh at the coffee shop. It looks like I'm a cheater and I am not a cheater," she said.
In the pre-taped interview, Vanessa also pressed Bonds about what led to her breakup with Glaze.
The dental assistant explained that it happened off-camera when the two of them were filling out their marriage certificate.
"He had called me a derogatory name and we fought about it and he left for three days," she said. "I think it was a bad joke. It was one of those where we were joking, but it just came off as bad."
Glaze addressed Bonds' comments during the reunion and did admit he made jabs at Bonds after she made some directed at him.
However, Glaze said he never made a derogatory comment to his ex-fiancée, according to Entertainment Tonight.
Another point of conversation all over social media in the days leading up to the reunion was about Bonds' engagement ring and her not giving it back to Glaze after he asked for the ring back.
Bonds said she does still have the ring and suggested Glaze wanted it back right after the breakup so that he could propose to another contestant.
According to Entertainment Tonight, Glaze denied that claim and said he went on only one date with a fellow LIB contestant, Kacia Clark, after his breakup with Bonds.
During the reunion, Glaze said he felt "slighted" by Bonds due to her missing the reunion and therefore he could only give his side of the story.
Nevertheless, the LIB reality star said he wants all three of them to move on.
Love Is Blind Season 4 is available on Netflix.