Ex 'Love Is Blind' Star Shayne Calls Out Marshall For Asking Jackie To Give Her Ring Back
Shayne isn't the only one talking about the ring drama!
Love Is Blind season 2 alum Shayne Jansen is getting involved in the engagement ring drama surrounding two contestants of the new season.
In a TikTok video, Jansen calls out season 4 contestant Marshall Glaze for asking his former fiancée Jackie Bonds for the engagement ring back after she broke up with him in the last batch of episodes and fans are also picking sides.
Jansen's clip starts off with a TikTok that Glaze posted in response to a comment about why Glaze wants the ring back when he didn't pay for it.
Glaze jokingly answers with a voiceover saying, "I'm leaving here with something. I'm from around the way. I'm leaving with something."
Then Jansen's video jumps to him responding saying, "bro, it costs $3,000."
"You're already leaving with the victim card. Don't worry you'll be fine. Bon voyage," he continued.
Many people shared their thoughts on the situation between Glaze and Bonds in the comments section and seemed to be siding with Glaze on the matter.
"I think it’s about the principle of the ring and not about money. Marshall seems like a good dude he deserved better!" one person said.
Jansen replied to that comment saying, "100% but this ring drama is incredible. It’s not the bachelor where it costs 60k. 3.5k tops and is booty with memories."
"He’s absolutely right tho lol he got on one knee lol she embarrassed him lol," another TikToker said to which Jansen called Glaze a grown man who made a decision and that it was "embarrassing for all."
"Shane!!! Get the f*ck out of here!!! We are TEAM MARSHALL," another person wrote.
Others suggested Netflix should take the ring back.
"I mean they both fighting for something they didn’t pay for! I think love is blind should just take it back if they don’t get married lol," one person commented to which Jansen agreed.
Jansen also clarified in the comments that he wasn't "sticking up" for anyone and implied that his video was sarcastic.
Glaze and Bonds got engaged in the pods, but proceeded to have a rocky relationship and it eventually led to their break-up.
In Episode 10, Bonds not only ends the engagement and tells Glaze she's attracted to Josh Demas, but also tells Glaze she's keeping the ring.
“I would like the ring back. I don’t think that you deserve it because you should never have accepted my proposal,” Glaze said to her.
Many people have shared their thoughts on the whole ring situation following the episode, with some say Bonds should've returned the ring after she broke up with her fiancé.
Do Love Is Blind contestants pay for the engagement ring?
Love Is Blind contestants do not pay for the engagement rings, Netflix does.
A person connected to the show, who did not want to be identified, previously confirmed to Narcity that the rings and the basics of the wedding are covered.
Bonds also confirmed that in a statement she released on Instagram over the weekend.
"As for the ring, Marshall did not pay for the ring Love Is Blind paid for all the rings," she wrote.
Season 2 LIB alums Natalie Lee and Deepti Vempati said the same thing in episode 4 of their podcast Out of the Pods.
In the episode, Vempati explained contestants look through a catalogue and pick a ring out and production or Netflix pays for it.
Lee and Vempati also shared their own views on the ring drama and agreed that Glaze shouldn't get the ring back because it's technically neither of theirs to keep.
Lee then confirmed that at the end of the dating experiment, the women get to keep the ring if they want to even if they don't end up getting married. The podcast co-host said she still has hers after her and Jansen broke up.
Vempati admitted her ring is at the bottom of Lake Michigan after she accidentally dropped it in during a cruise the cast was on.
LIB fans are clearly invested in all the drama surrounding Bonds, Glaze and Demas and will hopefully get closure on the issue during the live reunion on Sunday.
The finale of Love Is Blind season 4 drops on April 14 and the reunion special will stream live on Netflix on April 16 at 8 p.m. ET.