'Love Is Blind' Alum Shayne Responds To Ex Natalie's Comments & He Wants To 'Clear The Air'
He also wants to appear as a guest on her podcast 👀
Love Is Blind season 2 alum Shayne Jansen is once again calling out comments made by his former fiancée Natalie Lee about their relationship on the Netflix show.
Lee made some comments about her relationship with Jansen during a recent episode of her and Deepti Vempati's new podcast Out of the Podsand not only is Jansen reacting to what his ex said, but is offering to come on the podcast to clear things up.
In an episode of the podcast released on March 27, Lee noted that she didn't think Season 4 contestant Micah Lussier is "genuine" on the show and questioned her relationship with Paul Peden.
Then in a shortened clip posted on the Out of the Pods Instagram account, Lee is heard comparing Peden and Lussier's relationship to hers and Jansen's.
"I feel like her and Paul are doing the same thing that Shayne and I did. I wouldn't say we faked our scenes, but we definitely hid a lot from the camera," Natalie said in the clip.
"We did agree to put our best foot forward and never to fight or bring our problems on camera for the reason of if we have kids one day, we don't want them to watch their parents fighting on TV."
Lee added that even though she and Jansen looked like they were going to make it, "in reality, we were fighting quite a bit behind the scenes."
Many people commented on the video, including one person who said "Shayne said the same thing and Natalie released a statement saying he was lying but she's confirming it??"
Lee addressed that comment and noted, "there's a difference of scripting conversations vs hiding fights."
"Shayne lied when he said I scripted what we would say before scenes (...) but we decided not to fight onscreen."
Jansen was clearly not going to just stand by and chimed in with a comment of his own.
"Open invite to your podcast. Let's clear the air once [and] for all. I'll boost your numbers for you both. Ask anything you want to me fair game. Just as long as I can record myself," he wrote.
Screenshot of Shayne Jansen's comment on a post made by Out of the Pods.@outofthepods | Instagram
Lee got engaged to Jansen on season 2 of LIB, but the couple did not end up getting married. They later got back together and broke up for a second time.
Jansen isn't the only one who has addressed Lee's comments on her podcast.
Lussier has also spoken out after Lee questioned how "genuine" she is on the new season of the Netflix dating show.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lussier said she thinks that Lee should have talked to her or Peden before saying what she did."She went through this experience. She knows how things can be portrayed or feel," she told ET. "I'm sure she went through the same thing with [Natalie's ex] Shayne [Jansen], so I think that maybe she should have given me a little grace, especially in something that's so incredibly untrue."
Lussier also said she would "consider" appearing on the podcast if she were invited.
Looks like the invite is now out there after Lee said she would love to have Lussier on the show in episode 4 of Out of the Pods which was released on Monday.
"I respect her response, like, what is she going to say?" Natalie said.
"We'd love to have her on the podcast. I would love to hear her side of the story. I think we've heard from a few people who are close to the set or close to Love Is Blind that they aren't very genuine, so I'd love to hear her perspective of it and why people thought that of her and Paul."
We'll have to wait and see if both she and Jansen end up coming on the podcast!
Love Is Blind is currently airing Season 4 and the finale will drop on April 14. The reunion special will air live on Netflix on Sunday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET.
