Shayne From 'Love Is Blind' Accused Ex-Fiancee Natalie Of Lying & He Went Off On A Podcast
Natalie says she's "confused by his dishonesty."
Love Is Blind Season 2 star Shayne Jansen just spilled all the tea about ex-fiancée Natalie Lee in a "tell-all" appearance on a recent podcast.
Jansen went on the Viall Files podcast for an hour-long interview where he gave his side of the story concerning his on-and-off-again relationship with his ex-fiancée, and he certainly wasn't afraid of burning bridges.
Jansen claimed on the podcast that he was the one to call off their engagement, although Lee seems to be the one who makes the choice in the Netflix show.
"[I said] 'I can't marry you. You honestly make me feel like I'm not a good person, and I'm never going to be enough for you, ever,'" said Jansen.
He also said she was overly critical of him, and that she wanted to be in control of the way the situation was portrayed on television.
"She would always pick and pick, pick, pick little things that I did wrong and never appreciate anything that I did right for her all the time," he said.
"She likes to control her own narrative," he added.
The two seemed like a pretty solid match through most of Season 2, but the cameras clearly missed a big fight between them on the night before they were supposed to get married. They could be seen arguing about the incident in the finale, although we never get details about what happened the night before.
Going Deeper – Shayne’s First Tell All! | The Viall Files w/ Nick Viallwww.youtube.com
Lee says no to Jansen at the altar in the Netflix show.
Lee previously told Narcity that she and Jansen ended things on good terms, and that they remained friends after the breakup.
However, she fired back at Jansen this week after his podcast comments came out.
"I told Shayne he was 'disgusting' Sunday night because he called me to tell me he was going to 'bury me' and 'drag me down' with him on the podcast because I ended any chance of reconciliation, in addition to him feeling I didn't speak highly enough of him in the media," she said in the Instagram story.
"I never told Shayne what to say nor did we ever discuss or plan what to say in certain scenes," she said.
Lee also said that a "major factor" in their breakup was flirtatious messages that she allegedly found on his phone.
"I'm saddened and confused by his dishonesty on the podcast," she said.
While Jansen has not responded to Lee's statement, he did heavily promote the podcast episode on his social media.
Throughout the podcast episode, he also addressed rumours about his mental health and alleged cocaine use.
“It’s wild to think that I was carrying cocaine on me, and I was snorting lines and doing all this kind of stuff in the bathroom when I’m mic’d up,” he said.
“I’m not naive to say I haven’t done it before in my past, like no, but not in the show. I’m not stupid.”
Jansen also spoke about the Shake Chatterjee and Deepti Vempati feud, which became one of the biggest storylines in the show after she left him at the altar.
Jansen said that Chatterjee got "a good edit" from Netflix, and that it seemed like Chatterjee was there just so he could make it to the end of the show.