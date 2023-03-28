Ex 'Love Is Blind' Star Natalie Says Micah & Paul Just Want To 'Win' & She's Seen It Before
She's not a fan of the couple!
A Love Is Blind alum is sharing some insight about two of the contestants from Season 4, and it sounds like she's heard a few things through the Netflix reality grapevine.
Natalie Lee shared her thoughts on the latest LIB season on her new podcast, Out of the Pods, and it included some intel she learned from "production sources" about Micah Lussier and Paul Peden.
Lee got engaged to Shayne Jansen on her season of LIB, so she knows firsthand how the show works. Now she's sharing her own personal views alongside her Season 2 co-star Deepti Vempati, and they both had a lot to say about the new crop of contestants.
In this week's two-episode premiere of their podcast, Lee and Vempati discussed the new singles of Season 4.
That's when Lee noted she's not a huge fan of one couple on the show and part of it has to do with what she's heard from her "sources."
During episode 2 of the podcast titled "Love Triangles & Mean Girls," Lee and Vempati talked about Lussier's "manipulative ways" when talking to Kwame Appiah and Peden about moving forward in a relationship with either man.
"It just feels like she's trying to 'win' and move on in the process for probably more screen time," Lee said.
"I hate talking about that, but that is definitely a big reason for a lot of contestants who are part of the Love Is Blind experiment. They just try to partner up and make it to the next round."
The Out of the Pods co-host then said she didn't like how Peden suggested he and Lussier "agree to go for each other."
"Once he said that I was like 'OK you know what this situation, because we have been in their shoes you only hear that when someone is like 'I'm sick of this ambiguity with different matches let's just agree to go for each other so we can make it to the next round a.k.a. for more screen time."
Lee noted that the couple's relationship does remind her of her own on the show in a way.
"It's kinda like the same thing with Shayne and I where I liked that we were able to confirm that we were both going to end up with each other early on because we didn't have to waste time exploring other connections," she said.
"It was confirmation like 'hey we're going to Mexico' and I hate admitting that cause I don't want anyone to think my connection with Shayne wasn't genuine because it truly, truly was."
Love is Blind S4 Cast Q&A.Narcity | Youtube
The Season 2 alum also pointed out that she didn't like how Peden handled his break-up with Amber Wilder.
"It seems like someone who wants to sound genuine, but they're not."
During the podcast, Lee also said she's heard that "Micah isn't very genuine in terms of her relationship with Paul and her intentions to really find a partner.
"That's me just saying it in just the nicest way."
The podcaster continued to share her thoughts about the couple in the second episode of the podcast, "Drama in Sun," where she discloses where she thinks Lussier and Peden's relationship is headed.
Lee shared that she thinks in the next set of episodes the two will try to portray themselves as a "strong couple" and she believes the two know their relationship won't work out in the end.
"This is just now my own assumptions, but also based on what I've heard about them through my sources, I think they've decided to stay in a friendship and continue on just for screen time," she continued.
Seasons 1-3 of Love Is Blind are available on Netflix.
Episodes 1-5 of Season 4 are also available on the streaming platform and new episodes will drop on Fridays until the finale on April 14.