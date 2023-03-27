Here's Why Jackie Of 'Love Is Blind' Broke Down In Mexico & It Wasn't About Marshall
She had a lot on her mind.
There is no shortage of drama in the new season of Love Is Blind, with one couple already breaking up and two women carrying the title of the "mean girls" of the Netflix show.
The show has also presented several emotional moments, including Jackelina "Jackie" Bonds breaking down during her stay in Mexico, in a moment that she's only now explaining.
In episode 4, Bonds and her fiancé Marshall Glaze go on a lunch date together and the two seemed to be doing great until later in the day, back in their hotel room.
That's when the 27-year-old dental assistant started getting emotional and she went into what looked like the bathroom, alone, while Glaze stands by the door.
"A real commitment to me is loving my family even though my family ain't perfect," she says in a confessional and adds that she's scared of pushing Glaze away.
The reality star also states that she has to go back to that "sh*t at home" and she has a lot of people counting on her, although she doesn't go into detail.
In the episode, Glaze tries to reassure his fiancée that she's not going to have to deal with any issues back home alone.
In an Instagram post on Monday, Bonds revealed what happened during that "mental breakdown" and says it had to do with an illness in the family.
"My father at the time was fighting Stage 2 Head and Neck Cancer, had a feeding tube in his stomach, had the back of his tongue removed and had 11 cancerous lymph nodes removed from his neck a few months before I filmed the show," she wrote in the caption.
She added that she typically goes home every weekend to make sure the bills are paid, clean the house and check on her parents.
"My 'mental breakdown' in Mexico was all the emotions of being head of the house, having my family depending on me and having the weight of my emotions and feelings all colliding at once."
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bonds also shared that her brother had been "released from prison" and that she felt she had "another person to take care of."
The reality star says she felt "guilty" about being on vacation while all of that was happening back home.
Many of her co-stars and LIB fans showed their love for Bonds in the comments section of her post.
Bliss Poureetezadi shared three heart emojis and Kacie Clarke, who also appeared in the show but didn't make it past the pods, wrote "Proud of you for telling your story. Love you. Got you forever."
Monica Rodriguez, who was also in the pods stage of LIB, commented: "You know we got you baby girl! For LIFEEEE!! Besos."
Episodes 1-5 of Love Is Blind Season 4 are available on Netflix.
