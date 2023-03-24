Jackie Of 'Love Is Blind' Has Never Been In A Relationship & TV Dating Is A Bold Move
She "maxed out" the rest of her life first.
Love Is Blindis back on Netflix for Season 4 and while there are plenty of singles who are looking for a partner, one contestant is apparently walking in with no dating history to speak of.
Prior to the premiere, Netflix revealed a bit about each cast member and one woman shared she had never been in a relationship before appearing on the show.
On its website, Netflix revealed Jackie, 27, had never been in a relationship "because she refuses to settle."
When Narcity asked her about it during an interview, the certified dental assistant explained she was finally ready to find her match and that's why she signed up to date on a reality show.
"I wanted to be in Love Is Blind because I wanted to find my person," she said.
"I've maxed out everything that I needed. I got my two degrees, I am a boss outside my life. So I wanted to find my person to really let me complete my chapter."
The 27-year-old contestant said when the opportunity was presented to her she couldn't pass it up.
"This is how you meet someone who's not here to play games, because love is blind. So I was here to see if love is really blind and find my person."
In the first five episodes released on March 24, Jackie connects with two men in the pods: Marshall, a 27-year-old marketing manager, and Josh, a 31-year-old project engineer.
In the end, she chooses to explore her connection with Marshall and the two get engaged.
While their romantic Mexican holiday got off to a great start, their relationship was put to the test when Jackie got emotional as about her family and going back home.
She also told Marshall she's scared she'll push him away.
We'll have to wait and see what happens when they start living together in Seattle.
Episodes 1-5 of Love Is Blind Season 4 are now available on Netflix.
Episodes 6-8 will be available on March 31.