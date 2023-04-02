Jackie Of 'Love Is Blind' Told Marshall To 'Boss Up' & Fans Are Calling Her Out For It
The Love Is Blind Season 4 couples return to Seattle after their romantic getaway to Mexico in the new batch of episodes, and it looks like the honeymoon phase may be over for one couple.
While things start off well for Marshall Glaze and Jackelina "Jackie" Bonds when they start living together, they get into a serious fight and their relationship gets put to the test.
In Episode 7, Bonds expresses that she's stressed out because her family isn't thrilled that she went on the show, and then she has to meet Glaze's family for the first time.
Then by Episode 8, the engaged couple gets into a big fight that leads to Glaze staying at his own apartment.
In a one-on-one with the camera, Glaze admits Bonds said some hurtful things to him including that he "wasn't a man" and he wasn't doing "romance stuff."
Glaze recently spoke to Narcity about that tough moment and how it felt for him to spend the night alone.
"I understand that words were said and that words can hurt. However, you know, things aren't going to be perfect in a relationship. That's just how it's cut," he told Narcity.
"It was definitely a very tumultuous time, a very rocky road but I thought that it was just all signs of progress, growing pains, and I was willing to move forward."
In that same episode, Bonds reiterates that she needs Glaze to be more "aggressive" and to "boss up" and even revealed that they weren't having sex.
"I wanted him to be more firm, I wanted him to be more like, you know, like a boss (...) and he just wasn't doing that," she said in an interview with Narcity.
"I kind of just was getting like, a little bit irritated because I'm just like, if you're not doing what I need you to do in this relationship, then I am sacrificing what I want."
Glaze says while it was hurtful to hear, it's not the first time he's had things like this said to him.
"I've heard those things my entire life. It just that comes with the territory of being in tune with your feelings, especially presenting very masculine, and being intuitive to feelings. Those often don't coexist in our society. And there are just certain people who can't handle that."
In the show, Glaze tells Bonds that he saw her as a "project" in the sense that she had never been in a relationship before and she has said she's not "emotionally available." He then clarified that Bonds is someone he thinks he can "lift and empower."
In the end, Bonds hugs Marshall and apologizes to him.
Love Is Blind fans who have watched the latest episodes are not holding back when it comes to addressing what happened between Glaze and Bonds and many are calling Bonds out.
One TikToker posted the scene of the argument online with the caption "Marshall deserves so much better" and many people who commented agreed with that statement.
@valentinaxoxoxo she has my blood boiling every episode #loveisblind#loveisblindseason4#libs4#loveisblindnetflix#loveisblinds4#jackelinaandmarshall#fyp♬ original sound - Valentina | Reality TV
Others took to Twitter to express their frustration.
One person pointed out that Bonds telling Glaze he needed to be more aggressive and act like a man was a red flag.
\u201cJackie on Love Is Blind telling Marshall to be more aggressive and act like a man \ud83d\udea9\ud83d\udea9\ud83d\udea9\ud83d\udea9\ud83d\udea9\ud83d\udea9\ud83d\udea9 #LoveIsBlindS4 #LoveIsBlind \n\n\u201d— Shaheed Rajab (@Shaheed Rajab) 1680294305
Another Twitter user essentially agreed and also tweeted a bunch of red flags.
\u201cJackie telling Marshall to be aggressive and a man\ud83d\udea9\ud83d\udea9\ud83d\udea9\ud83d\udea9\ud83d\udea9\ud83d\udea9\ud83d\udea9\ud83d\udea9\ud83d\udea9\ud83d\udea9\ud83d\udea9\ud83d\udea9\ud83d\udea9\ud83d\udea9\ud83d\udea9\ud83d\udea9\ud83d\udea9\ud83d\udea9\ud83d\udea9\ud83d\udea9\ud83d\udea9\ud83d\udea9\ud83d\udea9\ud83d\udea9\ud83d\udea9\ud83d\udea9\ud83d\udea9\ud83d\udea9\ud83d\udea9\ud83d\udea9\ud83d\udea9\ud83d\udea9\ud83d\udea9\ud83d\udea9\ud83d\udea9\ud83d\udea9#LoveisBlind4 #LoveIsBlindS4 #LoveIsBlind\u201d— Mari\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddf9 (@Mari\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddf9) 1680286197
Another person pointed to Bonds' comments as well and called it "self sabotage."
\u201cJackie needs therapy. She not willing to let go of these toxic masculine men she used to dating. To the point she asking a grown black man to be aggressive with her. What in the self sabotage is you doin sis? #LoveIsBlindS4 #LoveisBlind4 #LoveIsBlind\u201d— Uzoamaka\ud83d\ude4c\ud83c\udfff\ud83d\udca1\ud83d\udc83\ud83c\udffe\ud83c\udf1e\ud83d\udc95\ud83d\ude4f\ud83c\udfff (@Uzoamaka\ud83d\ude4c\ud83c\udfff\ud83d\udca1\ud83d\udc83\ud83c\udffe\ud83c\udf1e\ud83d\udc95\ud83d\ude4f\ud83c\udfff) 1680285004
Others shared that if Bonds doesn't want Glaze, they can guarantee "1,000 women watching" would "switch places" with her.
\u201cJackie, if you don\u2019t want Marshall, I can guarantee at least 1,000 women watching right now would love to switch places with you\ud83e\udd37\ud83c\udffd\u200d\u2640\ufe0f #LoveisBlind4 #LoveisBlindS4 #LoveIsBlind\u201d— \u2649\ufe0f alien superstar \ud83d\udc7d\ud83d\ude08 (@\u2649\ufe0f alien superstar \ud83d\udc7d\ud83d\ude08) 1680303794
Meanwhile, you can tell Bonds and Glaze are still in a strained spot in their relationship when they show up to Chelsea's birthday with the rest of the couples in Episode 8.
What gets even more confusing is when Bonds' former pod connection, Josh Demas, shows up to the party and tells Bonds he wants her back.
We'll have to wait until next week to see what happens in this love triangle!
Episodes 1-8 of Love Is Blind Season 4 are available on Netflix and new episodes will continue to drop on Fridays until the finale on April 14.
