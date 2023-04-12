'Love Is Blind' Star Marshall Says He Dated Another Co-Star After The Jackie Break-Up
He knows what he wants and needs after Jackie.
Marshall Glaze from Love Is Blind Season 4 is opening up about dating after his break-up with fiancée Jackie Bonds, and it sounds like there was another pod connection that we missed.
Glaze revealed that he dated another woman from the pods after he and Bonds ended their relationship on the show.
In an interview with E! News, the 27-year-old marketing manager says he reached out to Kacia Clark after his breakup.
Viewers didn't see much of the 31-year-old family support specialist on the show, as she was mostly only seen during the group shots in the first few episodes.
Glaze told the outlet that although they tried, it didn't work out with Clark.
"We tried, but I just wanted to just distance myself from all of that, from that experience," Glaze said.
"It was going to be difficult to try to make a relationship with Kacia."
Kacia, Tiffany and Molly on Season 4 of 'Love Is Blind.'Courtesy of Netflix.
"Still to this day, I'm apologetic about starting something," Glaze said in the interview.
"Getting her hopes up with me going back in my shell like, ‘This isn't really the time or the place.'"
During his time on the show, Glaze fell in love with Jackie Bonds, and the two got engaged in the pods.
However, their relationship was tested in Mexico when Bonds broke down, and then again during a fight once they were back in Seattle when Bonds told Glaze to "boss up" and be more "aggressive."
The end of the relationship came after Bonds missed her wedding dress fitting and was instead seen grabbing coffee with Josh Demas, the other man she connected with in the pods.
Bonds later told Glaze she didn't want to be with him and was attracted to Demas. Glaze proceeded to ask for the engagement ring back.
Demas and Bonds were recently spotted together at a Seattle Mariners game and many fans are speculating they may be dating. More will likely be revealed during the LIB live reunion on Sunday.
As for Glaze, it's unclear if he's currently dating anyone.
He did tell E! News that the dating experiment has changed how he approaches dating. He also said he now knows what he wants and what he doesn't want.
"I need someone who is very self-aware, someone who has emotional maturity and availability," he said.
"Someone who knows themselves and knows that they can have bad times and they can have great times, but it's staying with someone and figuring it out. That's what makes the relationship so much more sweet."
Fans are most likely waiting to see what happens when Glaze and Bonds see each other at the reunion and if Demas will be there as well.
The season finale of Love Is Blind will drop on April 14 and the reunion special will air live on Netflix on April 16 at 8 p.m. ET.
