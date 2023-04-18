Marshall From 'Love Is Blind' Opened Up About His Big Fight With Jackie & She Thanked Him
"In that moment I did not like her."
Love Is Blind Season 4 was filled with drama, love triangles and messy breakups and now Marshall Glaze, who was wrapped up in all three on the Netflix show, is clearing up what happened with his ex.
Glaze appeared on The Viall Files podcast on Tuesday where he talked about his breakup with Jackie Bonds and cleared up some issues that have been questioned since the show aired.
During the podcast, the 27-year-old reality star opened up about his personal life and shared that he was engaged once before Love Is Blind, and that he had never watched the Netflix show before he was cast for it.
"I was just so wrapped up in the thought of finding love in a unique way and having it documented," he told host Nick Viall. "I feel like it was a once in a lifetime opportunity so I jumped at it."
The marketing manager got engaged to Bonds in the pods and said they connected over the similarities between the cities they grew up in.
However, things started to change when they left for Mexico.
"Obviously it's evident that she didn't quite live up to what she had said she was in the pods," he said.
"The biggest thing for me was just the very blatant personality shift. Jackie has this very serious all about a demeanor in the pods and then when we got to Mexico she wanted to play," he continued and said that she wanted to get drunk and enjoy the vacation whereas he wanted to focus on their relationship.
Their relationship continued to go downhill during a big fight that happened when they were back in Seattle.
In Episode 8, Glaze admitted to the camera that Bonds said some hurtful things to him including that he "wasn't a man" and he wasn't doing "romance stuff."
In that same episode, Bonds reiterated that she needed Glaze to be more "aggressive" and to "boss up" in their relationship.
During the podcast, Glaze addressed that fight and said it started when Bonds told him that she threw him "under the bus" in an interview and explained that she had said she wanted Glaze to be more "aggressive."
Then Bonds asked Glaze to go in the next day and essentially "roll over" by telling everyone that they were going to fix things and address the issue.
Glaze said that really took a toll on him because he had been "carrying the relationship" by doing so much for her around the house and also planning their wedding.
"Her telling me that brought me to my f**cking knees," he told Viall. "That was like I'm holding up the world already and she's adding more and I'm like I can't do this."
"I knew I wanted to be with her but in that moment I did not like her," he continued and said that's when he left and spent a few days at his apartment.
Bonds ended the engagement shortly after that fight and told Glaze she had feelings for her other pod connection Josh Demas.
For days now Bonds has been trying to prove to fans that she did not cheat on Glaze and didn't meet with Demas for coffee until after she and Glaze were over.
Glaze did try to clear some of that up on the podcast.
"The whole filming at the coffee shop, I do actually know for a fact that they did meet the day after the tux and dress fitting," Glaze said. However, he added that he doesn't know if Bonds and Demas met or were in communication before that.
"My opinion, it doesn't matter if it was a day before or the day after or three days after," he said.
"You literally just broke up with me and you're kissing another guy, accepting his advance to be his girlfriend. I meant nothing to you then."
Following the podcast episode going live, Bonds issued a statement on Instagram in which she apologized to LIB fans and also thanked Glaze for what he said.
In her post, Bonds also acknowledged the leaked text messages that showed her making "disparaging remarks" about Glaze.
"It was tasteless and disrespectful to speak about anyone that way," she wrote in her Instagram post. "All I can do is learn and grow from this experience."
"Marshall and I have personally apologized to each other and also took accountability for our actions and have moved on."
Bonds and Glaze did not get to see each other at the Love Is Blind reunion since Bonds and Demas skipped it.
Glaze said he felt slighted over their decision to not be there, but he also wants all three of them to move on.
Based on Bonds' Instagram statement, it looks like she too is ready to move on from all the drama.
Season 4 of Love Is Blind is available on Netflix.
