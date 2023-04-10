Jackie Of 'Love Is Blind' Addresses Her Break-Up With Marshall & She's 'Coming With Receipts'
Sounds like there will be a lot of drama at the reunion!
Love Is Blind Season 4 contestant Jackie Bonds is trying to clear some things up about what happened between her and her former fiancé Marshall Glaze.
The Netflix reality star posted a statement online over the weekend after the new batch of episodes came out. The statement spurred more criticism towards Bonds and she implied that she'll be bringing "receipts" to the Love Is Blind reunion.
In the new episodes that came out last Friday, Bonds and Glaze are not doing so well in terms of their relationship after Bonds tells her then-fiancé to "boss up" and be more "aggressive."
Then in Episode 9, it looks like Bonds skips her wedding dress fitting to meet for coffee with her ex from the pods Josh Demas.
In the following episode, Bonds breaks things off with Glaze and tells him she wants to be with Demas.
Glaze proceeds by asking for the engagement ring back from Bonds, to which she replies she is keeping it.
Over the weekend, Bonds posted a statement on Instagram captioned "speaking the truth."
"Marshall and I were broken up before I saw Josh at the coffee shop. I am wearing different clothes, my hair is styled different and at the end of the video I say 'I DON'T KNOW IF I AM GOING TO BE WITH JOSH,'" the LIB contestant wrote.
"I am not sure what the reason is for playing the coffee shop date before the break up but to restate Marshall and I were broken up before JoSh and I had our coffee shop date. As for the ring, Marshall did not pay for the ring Love Is Blind paid for all the rings."
Fans continued to criticize Bonds in the comments section of the Instagram post over her behaviour towards Glaze.
Bonds responded to a few of those comments and in one clarified that she was actually told not to go to the dress fitting by a producer.
A screenshot of Jackie Bonds responding to a comment on her Instagram post.@jackelinabonds | Instagram
In another comment, a fan tells Bonds she's not making herself look better with the explanations and to "save it for the reunion" to which Bonds responded "coming with my receipts."
A screenshot of Jackie Bonds responding to a comment on her Instagram post.@jackelinabonds | Instagram
Bonds has since turned off the comments on the Instagram post.
TikTokers have also noted that Bonds apparently deleted a bunch of tweets she posted over the weekend after potentially getting in trouble with producers.
In one Tweet Bonds allegedly wrote that she was married and in another she accused Glaze of calling a certain community a slur.
According to TikToker @gracereport, Bonds also tweeted that Glaze didn't buy the engagement ring and that's why she didn't want to give it back to him.
Glaze has not directly responded to Bonds' online statement, but he did post a TikTok video over the weekend in which he wrote "everyone deserves grace."
"We have all done/said things to hurt someone in our lives. None of us are perfect! We’re human. It’s our duty to have accountability, learn from our mistakes and grow," he wrote in the caption of the clip.
In another TikTok video, Glaze responded to one fan who asked him "why he pressed to pocket" the engagement ring if he didn't pay for it.
The reality star responds jokingly with a voiceover saying, "I'm leaving here with something. I'm from around the way. I'm leaving with something."
Bonds has since gone quiet on her social media accounts, but based on her replies to the comments of her initial post, we can hopefully expect her to address the situation at the Love Is Blind reunion which will air live on Sunday.
As for her current relationship status, many fans assume Bonds and Demas are together after the pair was recently spotted at a Seattle Mariners game.
A conversation that appears to be between Bonds and two friends was also leaked anonymously, and it appears to confirm that she and Demas were already together while she was recording the show.
The season finale of Love Is Blind Season 4 drops on April 14 and the live reunion special will stream on Netflix on April 16 at 8 p.m. ET.
