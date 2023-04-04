Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Reunion Will Air Live & There'll Be No Editing The Chaos
Anything could happen! 🫖
Love Is Blind is bringing something new for its Season 4 reunion special, and there'll be no editing shenanigans at work this time around.
Netflix announced the dating show will have its first-ever live reunion special on April 16, which means fans will get to see the cast members reunite with no filter on the experience.
The streaming service released a promo clip on Tuesday and says the reunion will "unravel all the season's twists and turns, share reactions to watching their stories unfold and find out which couples are still together after saying 'I do' and 'I don't.'"
"Spoiler alert — there are no spoilers!" Vanessa Lachey said in the video.
"We actually have no idea what's going to go down at this reunion," Nick Lachey added. "Anything could happen."
As always, the couple will co-host the reunion special.
The cast of Season 4 is also shown in the clip pouring and spilling tea, which clearly indicates viewers can expect a lot of tea!
Love is Blind: The Live Reunion | Official Announcement | NetflixNetflix | Youtube
If you have any burning questions for the cast, you can tweet or comment your question using the hashtag #LoveIsBlindLIVE on Twitter and Instagram.
Some of those questions may be about the love triangle between Kwame Appiah, Micah Lussier and Chelsea Griffin in Mexico.
Or perhaps people will want to hear from Lussier and Irina Solomonova who have been called out by many fans for their behaviour on the show. Both Solomonova and Lussier have publicly apologized in the past week.
However, an interesting thing to note is that Solomonova is missing from the LIB reunion promo clip so it's unknown if she will be a part of it.
There's also the double engagement for Zack Goytowski, which has never happened on the show.
Past Love Is Blind reunions have been filled with drama, from Vanessa Lachey's battle with Shake Chatterjee in Season 2 to the Cole Barnett-Zanab Jaffrey "cuties" argument in Season 3.
Episodes 1-8 of Love Is Blind Season 4 are available on Netflix and more will drop on April 7.
Fans will finally get to see which couples say "I do" at the altar when the finale airs on April 14.
Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion will stream live from Los Angeles on Sunday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.
The reunionwill be available for streaming on Netflix following the live event.
Kinetic Content, the production company behind the reality show, recently put out a casting call in three U.S. cities for any singles interested in being part of future seasons of the show.
The company is currently looking to cast singles in Denver, Colorado; Washington, DC and Minneapolis/St. Paul.
