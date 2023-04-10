Here's How Much A Wedding Costs At The 'Love Is Blind' Washington Venue & What It Includes
Couples get so many things incorporated into the package price.
It's finally the week we get to see the "I do's" (or "I don'ts") on Love Is Blind season four, and Netflix really stepped up their game with a spectacular wedding venue for the cast.
This year, they had the ceremonies at North Fork Farm in Snoqualmie, WA just thirty minutes east of Seattle, and they definitely took advantage of the epic mountain views.
According to The Wedding Report, the average wedding in Washington State cost around $34,000 in 2022, when the show was filmed.
The prices this farm offered seemed to fall in line with average price points if you subtract costs for the average wedding planner and wedding decor along with plate price per guest.
There are six packages to choose from starting with an elopement option at $4,500 up to their highest-priced wedding at $12,000.
While the cheapest option only allows 45 guests, the most expensive option allows 125-200 guests. This total is only on Saturdays from May-September from 8 am-10 pm. There is a four-hour Friday rehearsal included along with a photo booth for your special day. The farm also gives you access to stay overnight in two guest suites from Friday-Saturday, the morning of the event.
It's notoriously shown in the series that the couples head straight to the wedding the morning of, so we can assume they did not choose the most expensive pricing.
Most of the lesser expensive options offer the same deals, prices just change depending on the day and time of the year. They typically all include a one-hour rehearsal previous to the event date and 125-200 guests.
All of the weddings include day use of both suites, a prep kitchen, tables and chairs, one arbor of choice, bar use, an ice machine and an on-site manager.
Season four couples landed a wedding that will last a lifetime of memories.