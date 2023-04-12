Kwame Of 'Love Is Blind' Was Riding A Bull At A Seattle Bar & Fans Have The 'Ick' (VIDEO)
Even his co-star Marshall commented on the TikTok.
Kwame Appiah from Love Is Blind season four was enjoying Seattle's nightlife over the weekend, and fans spotted him at a bar riding a mechanical bull. He was really getting into it, to say the least, and those who saw the TikTok video commented they were "traumatized" after watching it.
The person who uploaded the clip tagged Cowgirls, and by the looks of it, the venue seems to match up. The creator mentioned that the reality star was there on April 8 and that he was by himself.
The account also made a jab in the caption, "still living in Seattle huh," as the cast member made very strong points on the show that he didn't want to leave Portland.
@trgls4
Still living in Seattle huh 🤔 #loveisblind #loveisblindseason4 #kwame #loveisblindnetflix #fyp
With over 40.3K likes, fans roasted Appiah on his form. He had one hand in the air and was body rolling as the machine moved. Even his co-star Marshall Glaze chimed in:
"Ayo...he riding that jawn," and added the embarrassed-faced emoji.
One person commented that they never had an "ick" as much as they did when they saw that video.
Another person made a crack at Chelsea:
"Chelsea still going to look at this and say he's the most talented person ever."
Some even asked, "Chelsea is THIS your man?"
His fiancé Chelsea said "I do" at the altar and Netflix left us on a major cliffhanger. The series has really taken viewers' on a wild ride — kind of like the mechanical bull Appiah was balancing on.
Now, we're on the edge of our seats for his answer, which will premiere in Friday's episode.