'Love Is Blind' Set A New Record For Marriages & Here's Who Said 'I Do' In The Season 4 Finale
Which couple was your fave?
Season 4 of Love Is Blind saw four couples make it through to their wedding day after falling in love and getting engaged in the dating experiment.
This season saw plenty of firsts, including a couple ending their relationship early and then a second engagement, and the finale continued to deliver with a record-breaking result.
As expected, not all the couples ended up getting married, but season four did break a record in terms of how many of them did actually say "yes."
Here’s who got married in Season 4 – and who didn’t make it to the end.
Did Tiffany and Brett get married on Love Is Blind?
Tiffany Pennywell may have fallen asleep as Brett Brown was pouring his heart out to her in the pods, but the couple was still the first to get engaged on the show.
The pair quickly became a fan favourite and Brown even poked fun at the snoozy moment at the altar before both said "I do."
Fans did see a moment of stress for Pennywell during the wedding planning stage, but it wasn't anything the couple couldn't handle and Brown even had a special surprise planned for his then-fiancé that many viewers loved.
It's safe to assume many fans were thrilled to see the couple choose to be together in the end.
Did Kwame and Chelsea get married on Love Is Blind?
Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah had a few ups and downs during their time on Love Is Blind, with Appiah having more than one flirty interaction with a former pod connection.
However, even after some tough conversations about their future and Appiah's mother not being supportive of the nuptials, the couple did get married.
Fans got to see a sweet moment during the finale when Appiah's siblings showed up for the wedding and expressed their support for the couple.
Did Paul and Micah get married on Love Is Blind?
Micah Lussier and Paul Peden also had their tough moments on camera, especially after one of Lussier's best friends clearly expressed Peden wasn't the one for Lussier.
The wedding episode proved to have some tense moments as well, with Peden not being sure what to do and Lussier being uncertain of what Peden wanted.
For that reason, Lussier asked Peden to go first when the priest prompted them to say "I do" and that's when Peden decided to say no and end their relationship.
Peden is standing by his decision and told US Weekly that he was "super torn up" about it right up until the end.
"I don’t regret it. It was the right call, I think, at the time, and it was a realization that while we did love who we were in that moment, there’s a lot more to marrying someone than just that," he said.
As for Lussier, she posted a brief statement on Instagram following the release of the finale writing: "Listen, I’ve taken care of myself my entire life. I’ll be ok ❤️."
Did Zack and Bliss get married on Love Is Blind?
Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi may have had a delayed start to their engagement since Goytowski was with Irina Solomonova when he left the pods.
However, that didn't stop him and Poureetezadi from rekindling their connection once the group got back from Mexico.
Not only did they get their happily ever after when both Goytowski and Poureetezadi said "I do" at the altar, but they also had a special moment when they danced to I Hope You Dance.
Fans may recall Goytowski told Poureetezadi that's what he planned to do at his wedding someday during one of their dates in the pods.
What happened between Marshall, Jackie and Josh on Love Is Blind?
Marshall Glaze and Jackie Bonds on Love Is Blind. Right: Jackie Bonds hugging Josh Demas On Love Is Blind.
Courtesy of Netflix.
The messiest relationship this season goes to Jackie Bonds and Marshall Glaze.
The couple got engaged in the pods and later got in a big fight before Bonds ended the engagement and went on to give it a try with her other pod connection, Josh Demas.
It's unclear what ended up happening with Bonds and Demas after their coffee date since they weren't in the finale. However, they were recently spotted together at a Seattle Mariners game so they could in fact still be together.
As for Glaze, he attended Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell's wedding in the finale episode, where he expressed he was quite upset that he didn't get a special day of his own.
Glaze recently revealed he had a relationship with another woman from the pods after his split with Bonds.
While he tried to make it work with Kacia Clark, Glaze told E News, that in the end it didn't work out.
If you're wondering which of these couples are still together, we'll find out soon enough.
The Love Is Blind special reunion will stream live on Netflix on Sunday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET.