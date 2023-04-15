'Love Is Blind' Star Micah's Friend Got The Last Laugh & She's Getting Dragged Online
"Your friends are HORRID!"
The Love Is Blind Season 4 finale dropped on Netflix on Friday and what happened at one wedding ceremony is causing a lot of outrage online.
Micah Lussier and Paul Peden did not get married in the season finale, but it's how Lussier's friend reacted as it happened that is baffling people online.
In the finale, Lussier gets rejected by Peden when he says "no" to marrying her at the altar and then runs off crying.
While their parents looked shocked by what was happening, Lussier's good friend and bridesmaid Shelby was seen smiling and appeared to say she was "relieved" and that's how she "wanted it go."
LIB fans were clearly shocked by the behaviour and expressed it in the comments of Lussier's latest Instagram post on Friday.
While the post was about her being OK after what had happened on the show, many fans were focusing on her friend's actions.
"Sorry but I felt physically ill when your friend laughed and said 'that’s how I wanted this to go' or whatever," one person wrote. "Super f**ked up. You deserve better friends and I really hope you find that."
"Your friends are HORRID! To laugh at you while you are at your worst and to be happy about that… that’s absolutely disgusting," another person shared.
"The real villain of the show ended up being your friends, I'm so sorry they treat you that way," another fan wrote.
Others posted clips of the moment on Twitter.
\u201cImagine this is the reaction of your best friend after getting rejected at the alter .. She\u2019s crying and your laughing and smiling \ud83d\ude33 \n#LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS4 #LIb4 \n#LoveisBlind4\u201d— EllieM (@EllieM) 1681458486
One Twitter user said Lussier needs new friends.
\u201cThe way Micah\u2019s friends were laughing and smiling as she ran off in tears. Get new friends girl #LoveIsBlind\u201d— Amy Kaplan (@Amy Kaplan) 1681465394
Shelby's reaction at the wedding also has its own Reddit thread online where more people chimed in on what they thought.
This isn't the first time Lussier's friends have been called out for their behaviour.
Lussier's friend Shelby was also quite vocal about how she thought Lussier shouldn't marry Peden when she first met him at a birthday party.
Fans called her out for how that meeting went as well.
Paul meeting Micah's friends on 'Love Is Blind.'Courtesy of Netflix.
Narcity spoke with Lussier about the party scene before the show aired on Netflix and the marketing manager said her friend was just being protective.
"Shelby, she is a really strong woman with a lot of really strong opinions. She has my back through and through, she's been there for me through so many things and in the end, she just wants me to be happy," she said.
"I tried not to let it affect my relationship just because me and Paul, we're on this insane journey. And it would not have been fair to just write him off because of an opinion."
We'll see if Lussier has anything else to say about Shelby's behaviour at her wedding during the live reunion on April 16.
The special reunion episode will stream live on Netflix starting at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.