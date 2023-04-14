Former 'Love Is Blind' Stars Teamed Up Ahead Of The Live Reunion & The Crossovers Were Wild
Worlds colliding!
Now that the Love Is Blind Season 4 finale is out, many fans of the popular Netflix show are awaiting the reunion to see what the cast has been up to since the show filmed a year ago.
Netflix built up the hype for the finale and reunion by bringing past and present cast members together for events across the U.S., and that meant fans got to see their faves crossing over from seasons 1-4 of the show.
Netflix hosted events in Nashville, Tennessee and in New York City in recent days, with cast members from all seasons coming together to meet with fans.
Cameron Reid Hamilton, a fan favourite from Season 1, hosted an event in Nashville where he met up with Season 4 contestants Chelsea Griffin and Brett Brown and Season 3 star Cole Barnett.
In New York City, Season 4 LIB stars Bliss Poureetezadi and Kwame Appiah hung out with Season 2's Deepti Vempati and Season 3's Bartise Bowden.
Deepti Vempati, Bartise Bowden, Kwame Appiah and Bliss Poureetezadi. @loveisblindnetflix | Instagram
The final meet up with fans was scheduled for Los Angeles on April 14, with cast members like Season 2's Natalie Lee and Season 3's Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux expected to attend.
As we patiently wait to see what happens at the live reunion, here's everything you need to know for April 16.
When Is the Love Is Blind Season 4 reunion?
Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion will stream on Netflix on Sunday, April 16 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.
That's just two days after the finale airs, which means viewers won't have to wait too long to get some answers from the cast.
How can I watch the Love Is Blind Season 4 reunion?
The live event will be available on Netflix starting at 4:50 p.m. PT/7:50 p.m.
Once you log on to Netflix, you will see a "watch live" red play button.
Simply click the button and it will prompt you to a waiting room until the reunion episode begins.
Can you watch the Love Is Blind Season 4 reunion after the live stream?
If you're late tuning in or can't make it to your TV for the time of the reunion, don't worry; you can still watch the full episode.
Viewers will be able to rewind, pause and jump to exactly where the reunion is in real time.
If you're late, you can opt to play the episode from the beginning or start watching live.
The reunion special will also be available for streaming on Netflix after the live event is finished.
There might be some hiccups but Netflix now has experience with this, after doing the same thing with Chris Rock's live comedy special earlier this year.
What can you expect to happen at the Love Is Blind Season 4 reunion?
This is the first time Netflix has done a live reunion so viewers can expect just about anything to happen.
Since it's live that also means there will be no editing before the episode airs so you'll get to see everything that happens.
Speaking to TODAY this week, co-host Nick Lachey said he's "holding on for dear life" ahead of the reunion and there will be a lot to "digest."
"The reunion gives everyone the chance to kind of clear the air, get those questions answered and doing it live is certainly going to add a whole other layer of intrigue," he said.
Can you ask the cast questions during the Love Is Blind reunion?
Not only is the reunion live for the first time ever on the show, but fans will also have the opportunity to submit any burning questions they have for the cast.
You can submit questions for the cast by tweeting or commenting on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #LoveIsBlindLIVE.
You can also cast your vote for which fan questions Nick and Vanessa Lachey ask live.
Netflix already has some questions that have been sent in from fans and you can vote on the ones you want asked at the reunion.