The 'Love Is Blind' Live Reunion Was a Huge Fail & Netflix is 'Sorry'
Fans will have to wait a little longer to watch the reunion.
Love Is Blind fans who were eagerly waiting for the Season 4 live reunion on Sunday were met with disappointment after technical issues caused delays and eventually led to the cancellation of the livestream.
More than an hour after the reunion was supposed to start, Netflix issued an apology to fans saying the event didn't go as planned.
"To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned," Netflix wrote on Twitter.
"We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry."
\u201cTo everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon\u2026 we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and\u2026\u201d— Netflix (@Netflix) 1681694967
The Season 4 finale, which dropped on Friday, showed three couples say "I do" at the altar, including Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell; Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin; and Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski.
Although Micah Lussier and Paul Peden made it to the altar, Peden ended up saying he couldn't marry Lussier.
Season 4 of the dating experiment had its fair share of drama and a few firsts for the Netflix show, including two engagements for one man.
Many LIB fans had been waiting all weekend for the reunion which Netflix promised would include lots of tea.
During the delayed reunion, some of the LIB Season 4 contestants poked fun at the situation.
Marshall Glaze jokingly tweeted a photo about trying to fix the issue.
On Instagram stories, Brett Brown blamed the delay on the fact that he had to go get his pants tailored again.
A snapshot of Brett Brown's Instagram story during the failed Love Is Blind live reunion on April 16, 2023.@the.brettbrown | Instagram
During the delay, co-host Vanessa Lachey posted a video on Instagram saying the livestream broke the internet and she asked for patience from fans.
Unfortunately, the first ever live-streamed reunion did not end up happening when it was supposed to and people blasted Netflix on Twitter throughout the evening.
One person told the streamer they "took the 'and chill' part too far."
\u201c@netflix You really took the \u201cand chill\u201d part too far\u2026\u201d— Netflix (@Netflix) 1681694967
Another Twitter user posted a pic of Brett Brown getting ready for his wedding along with what he said in that moment.
Others suggested they were cancelling their Netflix subscription and switching over to Hulu.
\u201c@netflix **deleting Netflix and upgrading to @hulu Premium\u201d— Netflix (@Netflix) 1681694967
It's unclear when the reunion will be available on Netflix, but hopefully the streamer won't keep fans waiting too much longer.