'Love Is Blind: After The Altar' Trailer Teases Season 4 Tension & 'Lingering Feelings'
We also have a Season 5 release date!
Netflix dropped a trailer for the Love Is Blind: After The Altar Season 4 special and it looks like there is a lot of tension between a few cast members and possible "lingering feelings" between a former couple.
The special will air on September 1 and Netflix also surprised fans by revealing a Season 5 release date of Sept. 22.
In the trailer released on Tuesday, the former couples of Season 4 get together for a game of flag football.
"I mean, the idea is for everybody to squash the beef, you know?" Zack Goytowski says to Paul Peden during the game.
It looks like the three couples who got married in the finale are going strong.
"He's literally my best friend. Our love story is just getting started," Bliss Poureetezadi Goytowski says to her husband Zack.
Micah Lussier and Irina Solomonova, dubbed the mean girls of the season, will also be back. Solomonova tries to make it right by apologizing to Amber Wilder, and it looks like Wilder doesn't want to hear it.
"I don't think everybody has moved on," Zack says to the camera before it switched to Lussier saying, "I have absolutely no idea how Paul feels about me."
Lussier then shares there may be some "lingering feelings" as she's talking to Peden's mom.
Love is Blind: After the Altar | Season 4 Official Trailer | Netflixwww.youtube.com
Jackie Bonds and Marshall Glaze also get to reunite and have a conversation following a tough season for their relationship.
"I have no clue what’s going on. There's a conversation that needs to happen to move forward," Glaze says in the trailer.
The After The Altar special will air more than a year after the show was filmed.
Four couples made it to the finale of Season 4, but only three ended up getting married: Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah, Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski and Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown.
Although Micah Lussier and Paul Peden did make it to their wedding day, Peden ended up saying "no" to Lussier at the altar.
We'll have to wait until September 1 to see exactly how each couple is doing and what the season's exes have to say to each other.
Will there be a Season 5 of Love Is Blind?
Netflix announced Love Is Blind Season 5, which was filmed in Houston, will return on Sept. 22.
Four episodes will drop on that day while episodes 5-7 will air on Sept. 29 followed by episodes 8-9 on Oct. 6.
The season will end with episode 10 airing on Oct. 13.
On Tuesday Netflix also announced a new game called Netflix Stories: Love Is Blind which will launch on September 19 on Google Play and in the App Store.
The interactive game will allow players to "put themselves in the pods as the newest singles on the series and embark on their own journey of true love and self-discovery," the streamer said in a press release.
Seasons 1-4 of Love Is Blind are available on Netflix.