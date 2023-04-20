Micah From 'Love Is Blind' Blasted Zack Over The Reunion & Said It Changed Things With Paul
She had a lot to say about Irina as well.
Micah Lussier from Season 4 of Love Is Blind is opening up about how she feels after some tense moments at the reunion, and she's also spilling more tea about her second break-up with ex-fiancé Paul Peden.
Lussier appeared on The Viall Files podcast on Thursday where she blasted Zack Goytowski for comments he made about Irina Solomonova. She also went after Peden for certain things he said about their break-up.
Lussier was particularly annoyed with Goytowski for suggesting that Solomonova simply went on the show to "get famous."
Then Lussier called Goytowski out for referring to "receipts" he posted on his Instagram several times during the reunion.
"You've plugged your Instagram in this finale or this reunion four different times. Who's here for fame?" Lussier said.
"You're the one making all these videos, doing all this stuff. She's [Irina] been on ghost mode for weeks."
Lussier got engaged to Peden in the pods during Season 4 and they made it all the way to the altar. However, they didn't get married after Peden said "no."At the reunion, the pair admitted they dated briefly after their wedding day. Lussier shared more details on The Viall Files podcast saying she ended the relationship that time.
"I didn't feel chosen or wanted. I didn't feel like he was excited about our future and I felt like I was losing my interest too."
Since the reunion, Peden has spoken about their breakup.
In a clip with TMZ, Peden said Lussier broke up with him after he visited her in Arizona and then "f*cked off to Europe" with a "random dude."
Lussier addressed those claims on the podcast.
"It's already been made public that he moved on really quickly after our breakup with someone else in the cast. That's absolutely within his right. I was never angry about that. I'm not angry about that," Lussier told Viall.
"I went on this Europe trip that he's talking about months after we had broken up, and that's my right too. We're both single people. We both deserve to be happy. We deserve to find our person," she continued.
"Unfortunately, it wasn't each other and that sucks, it did suck, it still sucks, if I'm being honest."E! News that he talked to fellow Season 4 contestant Wendi Kong who he had an "insane connection" with.
Lussier shared that prior to the reunion, her and Peden were on good terms but that's changed now after the event.
"None of it made me feel better. Leaving the reunion, I was like why am I more pissed," she said and added that they haven't talked since.
The 26-year-old reality star also confirmed that she's still close friends with Solomonova, but that's not the case with the rest of the Love Is Blind cast.
"I was on good terms with all the cast, or at least it felt like it (...) before the show came out," she said.
"I feel like when they saw how the media and everyone took things they kind of dropped me like it was hot."
Lussier and Solomonova were named the "mean girls" after the first few episodes of LIB came out over how they were treating other contestants. Lussier did address that during the podcast as well and blamed editing for some of those scenes.
Micah & Irina Of ‘Love Is Blind’ Share Where Their Friendship Stands Nowwww.youtube.com
As for whether you'll see Lussier again on other dating shows like Perfect Match, the reality star says she's still trying to "recover" from the LIB chaos but didn't shut down the idea.
Lussier isn't the only one who has spilled the tea on Nick Viall's podcast since the reunion.
Marshall Glaze also made an appearance this week where he addressed his break-up with Jackie Bonds and her current relationship with Josh Demas.
Season 4 of Love Is Blind is available on Netflix.
