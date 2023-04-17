'Love Is Blind' Fans Accused Paul Of 'Tapping' A Bridesmaid & He Addressed It At The Reunion
Paul called the whole thing "absurd."
Love Is Blindfans have a keen eye when it comes to spotting every detail in the show, and now some are calling out Paul Peden for acting inappropriately towards Micah Lussier's bridesmaid.
Season 4 fans have been posting videos online showing Peden supposedly tapping a bridesmaid's behind as he walks past her, and the issue got so big that he was asked about it at the reunion.
In a video posted to TikTok titled "cheating scandal," Peden is shown leaving Lussier after having said "no" at the altar and as he's passing the bridesmaid to walk out the door, his hand stretches out and appears to tap her behind.
At the end of the video, the bridesmaid touches the spot that Peden had just tapped and smiles.
The TikTok video blew up online over the weekend with over 7.6 million views.
Many LIB fans demanded that the hosts of the reunion ask Peden about it.
"I will say the bridesmaid seemed to like it, clearly she was one that was Team Paul. Paul is here now. What the heck?" co-host Vanessa Lachey asked Peden.
"To imply that was anything more than me just gesturing, acknowledging that I was squeezing past her, kind of bumped into her shoulder ,is literally absurd," Peden replied.
"Literally just walking out the door and gesturing just like 'hey, sorry I bumped into you' that was it," he replied as Lussier is shown raising her eyebrows.
LIB fans had more to say about the situation and shared their take in the comments.
"He also tapped her instagram pics too, was that an accident also," one person noted, seemingly implying that Peden liked some of that bridesmaid's photos on social media.
"They dropped the ball by not asking Micah her stance! Cause she def made a face," another person commented, speaking on Vanessa's lack of follow-up questions to Lussier about the tap.
"The biggest epic fail of a live event. Such a let down in more ways than one," another comment reads.
Others pointed out that the hosts should have asked Lussier about her other close friend Shelby, and her behaviour at their wedding.
"I wanted her to ask more about Shelby’s reaction at the wedding!!!! Her LAUGHING as her friend was crying. Wow. And if they are still friends??" one person noted.
LIB fans have called Shelby out on multiple occasions, especially for her reaction after Lussier was rejected at the altar.
While the hosts may have let the situation go easily, it's clear fans of the show are not impressed with how it was handled at the reunion and still have questions about it.
According to Entertainment Tonight, another topic Peden was grilled on during the reunion was the comment he made about Lussier during the finale episode, wherein he said he couldn't see her as a mom.
Peden admitted he didn't phrase that comment "fairly" towards Lussier, and what he meant to say was that he couldn't see the both of them as parents, per a report from People.
In Sunday's reunion, Vanessa reportedly wouldn't let it go and asked Peden why he didn't share these thoughts with Lussier prior to their wedding and he didn't appreciate it.
"I was like, 'F*ck man.' They kept drilling, drilling it down on me," Peden said to ET.
"I think I said my piece. I think Vanessa might have had a little bit of personal bias in that scenario or at least I kind of detected that. I don't know. But that's just my assumption based on how she continued to drill into it after I gave my full rationale for why I felt the way that I did."
As for his decision to say "no," Peden says he doesn't regret what he said.
People reports that Peden and Lussier briefly dated after their wedding day, but they later ended their relationship.
Season 4 of Love Is Blind is available on Netflix.
