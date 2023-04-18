Paul Says 'Love Is Blind' Host Vanessa Lachey Wanted To 'Punish' Him & She Sent A Gift
He wasn't happy with her at the reunion.
Vanessa Lachey has faced a lot of heat online over her hosting duties at the Love Is Blind Season 4 reunion, and now it looks like she's apologizing to one cast member.
Paul Peden was one of the stars in the hot seat during Sunday's reunion, and he recently said that he felt like Lachey was "drilling" him too much. Now, he's sharing that she sent him an apology gift amid the backlash.
On Monday, Peden shared a photo in his Instagram story of a bouquet of flowers that were sent to him from the reunion co-host.
"Thanks for acknowledging the accidental misleading @vanessalachey," the 29-year-old reality star wrote along with the pic.
Screenshot of Paul Peden's Instagram story. @paulpeden | Instagram
However, Peden continued to call Lachey out once again in a follow-up story.
In it, he shared a screenshot from someone who applauded him for the intelligence and etiquette he showed "especially on such a heated night as a reunion." The viewer then added that "Vanessa Lachey was out for blood."
Underneath that text, Peden wrote "honestly she never wanted to understand what I was saying. She just wanted to punish me."
Screenshot of Paul Peden's Instagram story. @paulpeden | Instagram
Peden got engaged to Micah Lussier during the fourth season of the popular Netflix show, but he ended up saying "no" at the altar.
During the reunion, Peden was asked why he said after the wedding that he couldn't picture Lussier as a mother. The reality star replied that he didn't phrase his statement correctly and that what he should have said is that he couldn't see both of them as parents.
Lachey continued to ask Peden multiple times why he didn't share his concerns with Lussier before, or after, the wedding.
Lussier also addressed Peden's comment saying it was the "worst thing" he could say about her and that she didn't find out about it until the finale aired on Netflix.
The 29-year-old environmental scientist spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the reunion and how he felt about Lachey's questioning.
"I was like, 'F*ck man.' They kept drilling, drilling it down on me," he said.
"I think I said my piece. I think Vanessa might have had a little bit of personal bias in that scenario or at least I kind of detected that. I don't know. But that's just my assumption based on how she continued to drill into it after I gave my full rationale for why I felt the way that I did."
Many LIB fans have called out the hosts, especially Vanessa Lachey, over how she grilled certain contestants and repeatedly asked them about their timeline for having children.
The comments about Lussier weren't the only thing that Peden was questioned about during the reunion.
He was also asked about TikTok videos that show him in the finale episode walking past one of Lussier's bridesmaids and "tapping" her on the behind.
"To imply that was anything more than me just gesturing, acknowledging that I was squeezing past her, kind of bumped into her shoulder, is literally absurd," Peden replied when asked about the incident.
"Literally just walking out the door and gesturing just like 'hey, sorry I bumped into you' that was it."
Neither Nick, or Vanessa, have publicly addressed all the backlash about the reunion. However, Vanessa has turned off the comments on her most recent Instagram post that shows a group pic of the LIB Season 4 cast.
Season 4 of Love Is Blind is available on Netflix.
