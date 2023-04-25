'Love Is Blind' Fans Want A Couple From The Show To Replace Nick & Vanessa Lachey As Hosts
Former Love Is Blind contestants are chiming in on the backlash.
Love Is Blind fans have been petitioning for new hosts of the show following the Season 4 reunion that failed to go live on Netflix, and it sounds like there's a top choice to replace Vanessa and Nick Lachey.
The reunion sparked a lot of backlash over how Vanessa and Nick Lachey interviewed the contestants and showed bias to some people in particular. Many fans are now calling for the OG Love Is Blind couple, Lauren and Cameron Hamilton, to take over.
Nothing is official yet and Vanessa and Nick, who have hosted seasons 1-4, have not publicly commented on the backlash, LIB executives are reportedly hearing the suggestion loud and clear.
According to the Daily Mail, an insider of the show told the outlet that Lauren and Cameron are in talks to replace the current LIB hosts.
"There’s always been whispers about replacing them, especially now after the live reunion special, which was a complete disaster on so many levels," the insider told Daily Mail.
The source reportedly added that viewers "feel a connection" with Lauren and Cameron and don't feel the same way about Vanessa and Nick.
“They are down-to-earth, kind people who can actually help the contestants because they have walked in their shoes," the insider said. "People want to relate to the hosts — and at this point they can’t relate to Vanessa or Nick.”
Netflix had not made any official announcements about its Love Is Blind hosts as of Tuesday afternoon.
Lauren and Cameron Hamilton fell in love and got married on Season 1 of Love Is Blind and have been a fan favourite of the Netflix show ever since.
Lauren frequently posts TikTok videos featuring her and Cameron, and ever since the reunion fans have been flooding the comments section of her videos calling on the married couple to take over for Vanessa and Nick.
@theelaurenspeed
“Cam… I think I love you.” 🥰💖 #loveisblindnetflix #loveisblind #hangingwiththehamiltons #laurenspeedhamilton #marriage #marriedlife #realitytv #realityshow #realitytvcouples @cameronreidhamilton
Lauren and Cameron have not commented about the possibility of hosting the show. Lauren does currently co-host a podcast called We Have the Receipts with Chris Burns where they do talk about Love Is Blind.
Fans have petitioned to have Vanessa and Lachey removed from the series after watching the Love Is Blind reunion on April 16. Many fans called out Vanessa in particular for grilling certain male contestants, like Paul Peden, and also frequently asking who was planning to have a baby first.
"Join the thousands of Love is Blind fans in making the show evolve into the best version of itself by removing Nick and Vanessa Lachey as hosts and replacing them with…. Well literally anyone else," the Change.org petition reads.
The petition had over 40,000 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
Two contestants of the second season of the show have also chimed in on all the backlash Vanessa and Nick have faced since the reunion.
Natalie Lee and Deepti Vempati talked about it on the latest episode of their podcast, Out of the Pods.
"Look, I know we're biased because of course we know Vanessa and Nick. We really considered them as Mom and Dad during filming," Lee said.
"They played this role of mentors to us, providing advice as we were making our decision to say 'I do' or 'I don't' on our wedding day. I also agree with the criticism, but I also think it's unfair as well with how much backlash she's getting. It feels like a dog pile."
Lee also mentioned that it's tough to watch because they're both "really nice, and great people."
Vempati agreed and added that the criticism is "being pushed too far."
Both Lee and Vempati attended the live reunion in Los Angeles and shared that it wasn't as good as they had hoped it would be.
"There was a lot of moments that [Vanessa] would cut certain things off, and I was like, 'I really want to know more,'" Vempati said.
"It was missed opportunities to ask the right questions. And I don't know if that was a miss from Vanessa's part or if she was just trying to keep things along because they were going over time," Lee explained.
They also agreed that it was inappropriate for Vanessa to continue asking the contestants about their timelines when it comes to having kids.
"Hopefully it's a learning lesson for the Love Is Blind franchise, don't ask over and over again if someone's having kids," Lee said.
How many Love Is Blind couples are still married in 2023?
Although Lauren and Cameron Hamilton are one of the most beloved Love Is Blind couples, they're not the only ones with a marriage that's still standing.
Amber Pike and Matt Barnett (Season 1), Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux (Season 3) and Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton (Season 3) are still married as of 2023.
Season 4 couples Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennyworth, Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin and Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi were additionally all still married at the reunion in April.
Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl of Season 2 have filed for divorce. Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely also did not stay together after getting married in Season 2.
For those waiting on an announcement about the hosts, that may take some time.
But, when it comes to Season 5 it looks like the Lacheys may be involved in that one as they previously confirmed to Women's Health that the season has already been filmed.
However, they won't be hosting The Ultimatum spinoff that is set to premiere on Netflix on May 24.
Even though Vanessa and Nick hosted the first season of The Ultimatum, Netflix has announced JoAnna Garcia Swisher will be hosting The Ultimatum: Queer Love.
The Love Is Blind: After The Altar episode was also spotted shooting around Seattle in late April, so we may have to wait for the end of that to get news about the Lacheys' future.
