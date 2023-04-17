'Love Is Blind' Fans Want Vanessa & Nick Lachey Replaced Over How They Handled The Reunion
"Pack it up."
Love Is Blind fans who watched the Season 4 reunion are not holding back with how they feel about hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey.
Many people are blasting the LIB hosts for questions they asked, how they interrupted contestants, and who they did, or didn't, grill about certain topics, stoking calls for someone else to host the future seasons.
The Love Is Blind reunion is an event where many cast members get to clear the air with their exes or about certain shocking moments seen on camera, and Sunday's reunion was no different.
One of those instances happened when Marshall Glaze was asked about an alleged derogatory comment he was accused of making towards his ex-fiancée Jackie Bonds.
Glaze said he took full accountability for the offside comments but said no derogatory term was used.
One TikToker posted a video of the conversation and expressed that they didn't like how Vanessa interrupted Glaze, and said she didn't know how she would feel if her husband talked to her like that. They also pointed out that Netflix should hire unbiased hosts for reunions.
"No one cares how you feel because again you're not in the situation," the TikToker can be heard saying in the video. "Stop defending people and let them speak."
@valentinaxoxoxo
#netflixseries #loveisblind #loveisblindnetflix #loveisblindseason4 #loveisblinds4 #loveisblindlivereunion #libs4 #lib #tiffanyandbrett #marshallandbrett #marshallandjackie #micahandpaul
Many LIB fans clearly felt the same way and said so in the comments.
"Agree!!! How was Jackie treated so kindly and this is what Marshall got," one person wrote.
"Poor Marshall she was so harsh with him and she was too nice to Jackie," another person said.
"This reunion was terrible. We need new hosts!" another TikToker commented.
TikToker @monikagross22 posted a similar video, again calling out the hosts for interrupting the cast during their answers to questions.
@monicagross22
PETITION FOR LITERALLY ANYONE OTHER THAN NICK AND VANESSA LACHEY TO HOST THIS REUNION #loveisblind#loveisblindreunion#loveisblindfinale
The conversations about Nick and Vanessa weren't limited to TikTok.
There were several Reddit threads dedicated to the topic as well.
Vanessa posted an Instagram photo showing the full cast of Season 4 and once again she and Nick were called out in the comments.
Many people were also upset with how Vanessa acted toward both Glaze and Paul Peden.
"We need you to put out a statement or something apologizing to Marshall and Paul because you were so wrong," one person noted.
"And Zach! She gave him such a hard time for defending Paul," a person who replied to the above comment said.
"You were completely bias towards Marshall & Paul. So unsettling! Also, the questioning about children was so out of line," another comment on the post reads.
Fans were also unhappy with how many times Vanessa asked the contestants about having children.
"Stop hounding ppl about babies it’s weird af" one person said.
"Your line of questioning was horrible. Both about having children and how you kept pressing your own feelings and agenda. Pack it up," another LIB fan wrote.
While many people have expressed their thoughts about the hosts, the conversation is likely far from over as many others have yet to watch the Love Is Blind reunion following the failed livestream on Sunday.
Some LIB fans listed out potential hosts for future seasons, including Andy Cohen, the OG Love Is Blind couple Cameron and Lauren Hamilton, and a former star of TheBachelor and Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay.
As there is no news about the next season of LIB, it'll be a while before we see if Netflix is listening to what fans are saying.
Netflix did however confirm that the hosts will not be returning for the new season of The Ultimatum, which will feature an all-queer cast. The trailer for The Ultimatum: Queer Love dropped on Sunday and shows Sweet Magnolias actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher as the host.
Season 4 of Love Is Blind is available on Netflix.